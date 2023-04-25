Unusual case in Córdoba: a policeman saw him stealing and the thief threw a door at him!

The violence opened the “door” for unusual situations in Córdoba. A criminal who was caught robbing a house in the El Rincón neighborhood, in the city of Córdoba, threw a door at a police officer.

The event happened on Monday at 1:00 p.m. when a chief petty officer (51) observed the suspect stealing several things from a door, a gas pipe, and other belongings from a house, on Ricardo Rojas Avenue at 7700.

Wanting to identify him, the thief slammed the door on him, causing an injury to his right eyebrow. Finally, and with the help of the neighbors, the offender was arrested (he had a cut on his forehead).

Both ended with trauma.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

