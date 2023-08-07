Unveiling Anuel AA’s Mysterious New Girlfriend: Meet Laury Saavedra

Title: Laury Saavedra: The Alleged New Girlfriend of Anuel AA

Subtitle: Find out more about the woman who has captured Anuel AA’s heart

She is the woman that Anuel AA found to continue her love life, at least that is how she shows it on her social networks. Laury Saavedra has become one of the most wanted people in cyberspace since she was photographed with the Puerto Rican interpreter on a yacht on July 4, 2023. For that reason, in this note we will tell you a little more about her and what she is dedicated to.

During the celebration of the independence of the United States, apparently the singer of “Richer than yesterday” was waging his own war on networks, and it is that July 4 is also the birthday of Yailin La Más Viral, his ex-partner with whom he has a daughter in common.

In this context, the Puerto Rican decided to upload an image in which he was seen sitting on a yacht, and on top of it was a mysterious woman, Laury Saavedra, who was about to kiss him. Since then, the Internet has been after her in order to find out if she has a formal relationship with Anuel and to discover more about her.

To continue, it is necessary to note that, according to Anuel himself, the account of his new love, Laury Saavedra, is private. This was evidenced after she was tagged in a post on her Instagram feed from the visit to the Inter Miami stadium, where they delighted in the soccer magic of Lionel Messi. In the first of several photos, Anuel and Laury hold hands and she is tagged in an account, which, according to reggaeton fans, is personal, resulting in restricted access to its content.

And it is logical that if she is related to an artist known worldwide, she will have a notorious overexposure. Followers of Karol G’s ex claim that Laury Saavedra is Venezuelan and resides in Miami.

According to the @stefanys_23 account, Laury Saavedra is dedicated to modeling on social networks. This account has published photos and videos of Saavedra, where she shows off her great figure and fitness life. It seems that this account has access to the model’s real account and from there replicates the snapshots and clips.

Although the exact fortune of Anuel AA is unknown, there is a specialized portal that fans can consult to find out more about the singer’s financial status. As for his personal data, Anuel AA’s birth name is Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago. He was born on November 26, 1992, in Carolina, Puerto Rico, and currently resides in Miami, holding American nationality. His mother tongue is Spanish, and he has three children.

In conclusion, Laury Saavedra has gained significant attention since her appearance with Anuel AA. While her relationship status with the artist is yet to be confirmed, her social media presence as a model has captivated followers. The mystery surrounding her has left fans craving for more information about her background and her connection with Anuel AA.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

