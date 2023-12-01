Unveiling the 6th 2023/2024 Ideas 4 Wood Design Competition

Ideas 4 Wood Announces the Launch of the 6th 2023/2024 Design Competition

Ideas 4 Wood has officially announced the launch of its sixth 2023/2024 Design Competition, providing a platform for talented designers worldwide to showcase their innovative ideas and design capabilities. This highly anticipated competition, organized by Ideas 4 Wood, aims to create an opportunity for university students and designers from around the globe to display their talents and creativity.

The Ideas 4 Wood design competition has gained recognition for its exceptional creativity and forward-thinking design concepts. After six successful competitions, it has become a pioneering force in the wood industry, leading the way in future design trends.

Competition Details:

– The 6th 2023/2024 Ideas 4 Wood

– Deadline: June 12, 2024

– Prize: €15,000 and opportunities for industrial production

– Website: www.i4w.it

– The competition is open to college students and designers, regardless of age or nationality.

The TABU company, a leading wood staining company from northern Italy, is the main sponsor of the competition. Carpanelli, a renowned furniture manufacturing brand, is the main partner of the Ideas 4 Wood competition.

The competition aims to deepen the understanding of wood, emphasize its importance as a renewable material, and promote industry education through its influence.

Design Categories:

Participants will have the opportunity to showcase their talents in the following design categories:

– Technical veneer

– Industrial inlay design

– 3D wooden surface design

– Modern wainscoting surface design

– Wooden floor

– Furniture design (with the chance to win the Carpanelli Award)

In addition, a new “BEST PROJECT” category will be open to professionals, giving them the opportunity to submit interior architecture and furniture projects featuring Tabu veneers or the latest generation of Tabu veneers.

The competition’s slogan for this year is “Every project is critical, your project is unparalleled, inspired by this, inspired by this. Show the world your extraordinary strength.”

For more information and official requirements related to the competition, interested individuals are encouraged to follow the “Ideas 4 Wood” public account for consultation. The organizers are excited to welcome everyone who brings excellent ideas to the competition.

