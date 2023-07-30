Unveiling the Family History of Tekashi 6ix9ine: Meet His Parents and Learn About His Troubled Childhood

Title: Tekashi 6ix9ine: Exploring the Complex Family Background of the Controversial Rapper

Subtitle: A glimpse into the childhood and upbringing of Tekashi 6ix9ine

Who are the parents of Tekashi 6ix9ine? It is usual to see the rapper involved in many controversies, but now we will tell you a little more about his childhood and who were the people who brought him into the world.

When we talk about controversy, we are not only referring to the fights with AnuelAA, the kiss in his video “Shaka Laka” with the most viral Yailin La, but also that he was imprisoned for belonging to a gang and for an alleged rape. He also faced drug sales charges.

The childhood of this artist was hard. He had an absent father and was raised by his stepfather, but in 2010, he was murdered near the house where he lived in New York. At the age of 13, the interpreter of “Mala” was hospitalized for depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. He then had to take over the reins of his house to help his mother with the expenses. He became a delivery man and also trafficked illicit substances.

WHO ARE THE PARENTS OF TEKASHI 6IX9INE?

Daniel Hernández, known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, is born to a Mexican mother and a Puerto Rican father. He learns more about them below:

Mother: Natividad Perez

Tekashi 6ix9ine adores his mother Natividad Pérez, a simple woman, but with a strong character. She is over 60 years old and is a native of the town of Atlixco, in the state of Puebla, Mexico. She emigrated to the United States in 1986 in search of a better future, as revealed by the singer, when she went to meet her Mexican family, where she gave away a lot of money, as is her custom.

Tekashi’s mother is dedicated to her home, gone are the days where she worked in factories, cleaned houses and recycled bottles from the street to support her two sons, Óscar and Daniel. She has become known for the photos and videos on Instagram that the Brooklyn rapper uploads, where she celebrates his birthday with a wad of dollars or gives him a Lamborghini, valued at over 300 thousand dollars, for Christmas.

Doña Natividad is a person with a strong and conservative character, because when her son was little she took him to church to participate in the choir. “I sang in the church in the cults as a child, my mother would put me on,” the singer revealed to the journalist Astrid Rivera. She also said that he does not agree with her tattoos, but in a video of her the woman calls him a good son and acknowledges that he has always done a lot for her.

Father: Daniel Hernandez

Tekashi is named after his father, Daniel Hernández, who is originally from Puerto Rico. The artist just met his father when he was 9 years old, so they never had a good relationship. He then saw him again in 2019, when he appeared in federal court in Manhattan, where the processes for which the then 23-year-old artist was arrested were taking place.

The rapper’s father had a heroin addiction and was imprisoned for five years for drug trafficking. Once the artist’s mother discovered him taking drugs in the bathroom and threw him out of the house. When Tekashi asked about his father, she told him that he had died. However, he assures that he sent them letters.

In June 2021, Daniel Hernández appeared before the cameras to ask his son for help. He revealed that he was homeless and had lived in a shelter for more than two years, according to a video posted by Page Six. In front of the cameras, he asked his son for help: “You think he would come to help me. He has been giving money to other people… he gives money to everyone. Here, here, here,” he mentioned.

However, the rapper has refused to help the man he has only seen twice in his life and who is apparently claiming part of his harsh childhood. “Right now, he’s in a shelter smoking crack. The story that I didn’t give money to a crack addict who abandoned me at birth is getting more publicity than positive. Because? Because it’s a trend to hate me,” said the urban singer, who has previously pleaded guilty to nine felony charges, including racketeering conspiracy and violent crimes.

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT TEKASHI 6IX9INE

TEKASHI 6IX9INE PERSONAL CARD

Name: Daniel Hernández

Date of Birth: May 8, 1996

Place of Birth: Brooklyn – New York

Nationality: American

Age: 27

Profession: Singer

WHEN TEKASHI 6IX9INE SANG IN A CHURCH CHOIR

“I sang in the church in the cults as a child, my mother put me on.” In addition to talking about his tattoos, Tekashi 6ix9ine revealed in an interview he gave to journalist Astrid Rivera, a contributor to “Despierta América”, that he was once a member of a church choir, many years before fame and hitting rock bottom.

