III VIVINIKO released the 2023 Fall-Winter fashion series with the theme of “UP”, inspired by the 2009 cartoon “UP” (Flying House Travel Notes) by Pixar Animation Studios. A trip to a waterfall located in remote South America, but because of the rush of life, has not been able to make the trip. It was not until the government wanted to demolish his old house that he decided to fly to the waterfall with the house. On the way, he and the little fat guy Russell he met realized the adventure dream. s story.

The use of parachute-like lightweight nylon materials, cloud-like bags, stuffed shoes with colorful balloons, large flying mirrors, fluffy cashmere dresses, various coats with colorful hats and colorful knitted leggings, like Cotton candy-like coats, and a group of collaborative illustrations with Jen Uman, an illustrator from Southern California, these whimsical illustrations create rich inner emotions, depicting a state of innocence, weirdness, and occasional embarrassment in social dilemmas. The release of the 2023 Fall-Winter series brings the sky into the show, as if it is within reach, and the yearning to fly to the sky.

“City, sports, daily life” has always been an important source of inspiration for III VIVINIKO. Curiosity about life drives our creations, but we are rarely curious about ourselves. This season, let us face our past again, look back at the brand’s own past, and gain creative energy in our own museum. The brand’s classic knitted suits, cashmere items, down jackets woven from wool, overcoats with sharp silhouettes, and sporty daily suits, etc. are combined with the theme of this season’s “UP” to reinterpret the “simple freshness” , It also reproduces the brand’s original intention of product creation, “simple and pure silhouette with clear functionalism”.

Just like the description in “Up”, we always want to set off at a certain moment, set off to a distant place, and always think that we will be ready and ready to go to a distant place at a certain moment in the future. But maybe, there is no moment that is suitable for departure, and there is no moment that is not suitable for departure. Even if one day, as one wishes, everything is ready, starting on the road, going farther and farther, but it may not be as beautiful as imagined. We began to wonder whether we had lost our way forward, whether we had forgotten the way forward, but what we forgot was not necessarily the way forward, but the way we came from. Therefore, if there is really a suitable time to start, then returning to the original heart is the right time to start.

