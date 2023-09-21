Upcoming Marvel-inspired games you need to play 

The Marvel Universe is one of the cartoon world’s most diverse pieces of fiction. While it mainly consists of locations from New York City, it also has other planets outside Earth, with regions, prisons and space stations. The ecosystem is so complex that movies adapted from the original comics still appear today, and they’ve yet to finish and complete the circle of events.

Still, not only Marvel movies are considerably appreciated by the public, but video games, too. It would have been inevitable for such a big company not to expand within the gaming sector, considering the expected number of players to reach 3.1 billion by 2027.

So, if you want to have a taste of the Marvel Universe by immersing yourself in the action, here are some of the best games in 2023 and beyond.

Spider-Man 2: developed by Insomniac Games

Spider-Man 2 might be one of the most awaited games this year. Its narrative is a continuation of the games Spider-Man from 2018 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales from 2020 and features both Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

The action will take place in New York, where the two heroes will fight against villains like Kraven the Hunter. The experience is expected to be like no other since the video game developer has other Marvel projects. The trailer for the game has already aired, and fans are impressed with the company’s work. The game will be available on PlayStation 5 from the 20th of October.

Wolverine: also developed by Insomniac Games

Wolverine is another excellent Marvel story, and the same studio that created the Spider-Man 2 game is currently developing it. Although no release date was announced, the earliest time the game might be aired is 2024. Still, there’s an announcement trailer that allows us to get a peek at the game.

The action is supposed to be centred in Madripoor, Wolverine’s place as a refugee when X-Men is not active. The city is inspired by Singapore, and it features a lot of crimes that need to be solved. At the same time, the story takes place before Logan’s involvement with X-Men.

Among the few things we know yet is that the game might be rated “hard-R,” so fans should be prepared for some actual violence.

An Iron Man Game yet to be named made by EA Games

Everyone loves Iron Man as a hero, but what most people admire is Tony Stark’s talent in portraying the character. This is what propelled Iron Man into popularity. Considering the love for the character, a game based on the story will be developed by an EA team that previously did Star Wars: Squadrons and the Dead Space.

The game will also feature new sides of Tony Stark, where the player will be able to try different high-tech suit abilities. Currently, the project is in the pre-production phase, so it’s hard to say when it will be released.

A Black Panther game also developed by EA

Black Panther was also one of the most loved parts of the Marvel experience. Not only did it change the entire blockbuster industry, but it also put some light on the impressive Afrofuturism sector as a cultural and technological boom.

The game is set to be an open-world game, meaning it will allow players to explore worlds fully and reach objectives in a fun way. The project will include the Wakanda ecosystem in a unique immersive and interactive game. Of course, we have no further information about a supposed release date.

A World War 2-based Marvel game made by Skydance New Media

If you liked the Uncharted game, you’ll love this Marvel experience. The action of this upcoming date will take place around the Second World War and will most likely include the Wakanda world within the French-based action. Characters like T’Challa, Black Panther and Captain America are set to be involved in the ecosystem. Until now, there’s no title or more info about the game.

A unique Marvel Game by EA

EA has some of the best upcoming projects that will cover a lot of Marvel stories. Besides Iron Man and Black Panther, it seems like another superhero will be materialized in a game. It may be a lesser-known hero or a famous one, but what’s for sure is that EA will become the developer of the year when all the games are announced.

Why should you immerse yourself in the Marvel Universe?

Marvel is one of the most loved fantasy universes, where movies really have something to teach you. The creator of the Marvel company, Stan Lee, was a genius which means creating valuable heroes. With his involvement, the entertainment industry could explore endless stories about characters who share unique lessons with kids, such as making the world a better place or protecting each other.

But what’s most impressive is how this universe unites numerous generations. The company’s life and stories extend for more than 80 years, meaning that kids reading the comics have grown up and inspired future generations to watch the movies.

At the same time, the Marvel community is like a family, which is why it’s so united. Worldwide, fans share their opinions constantly about Marvel stories and heroes, while they collect old and new merch to show their support to writers and digital writers. This is why these upcoming games are so awaited because they provide another chance for fans to enjoy what they like most.

Are you excited about Marvel games?

A new Marvel game exploring the Spider-Man character is about to air soon, and people are losing their patience because it seems like an excellent game with great graphics and perfect storylines. But besides this game, more are about to come and explore the lives of Iron Man, Wolverine and Black Panther. Some are not even named, so we have to wait a lot until they will be aired.

