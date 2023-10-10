Upcoming SBP Hong Kong Auction to Feature Rare Coins and Silver Ingots from Various Dynasties

SBP Hong Kong #J Event to Feature Rare Coins and Silver Ingots

Beijing, October 10th – The SBP Hong Kong #J event, scheduled for October 15th, 2023, is set to take place on the 22nd floor of Miramar Plaza Tower A at 10:00 am. A total of 631 items will be auctioned off during this event, including several rare and valuable coins and silver ingots.

Notable highlights of the auction include the Qing Dynasty Xianfeng Baoyuan Dianqian, the 1995 Panda Commemorative Gold Coin 1/2 ounce, the 1984 Year of the Rat (Rat) Zodiac Commemorative Gold Coin 8 grams, and the 2019 World Heritage (Pingyao Ancient City) commemorative gold coin 150 grams architectural landscape.

Among the ancient coins and silver ingots to be auctioned are several rare pieces from different historical periods. One such coin is the Warring States period cloth coin with a round foot and large cloth Lin-back II, estimated to be worth $1,000-$1,500. Another notable item is the Warring States Sword Qi Dao Jiemo’s Great Sword, estimated at $3,500-$5,000, and the new Mang Shibu Dabu Huangqian, estimated at $700-$1,000.

In addition to these ancient coins, the auction will also feature coins from various dynasties, including the Tang Dynasty, Southern Song Dynasty, Ming Dynasty, and Qing Dynasty. Noteworthy items include the Qing Dynasty Xianfeng Baoquan estimated at $3,000-$5,000, and the Qing Dynasty Xianfeng Baoquan as Baixingyue estimated at $2,000-$3,000.

Moving on to the silver ingots, collectors can look forward to bidding on items such as the Five taels of silver collar from the Ming Dynasty, estimated at $2,500-$3,500, and the Twelve weight ingots from Nanhai, Guangdong, estimated at $2,000-$3,000.

The auction will also include a selection of modern currency, with sets such as the 1979 People’s Republic of China circulating coins set estimated at $800-$1,200, and the 1980 People’s Republic of China circulating coins common set estimated at $1,000-$1,500.

Furthermore, collectors can expect to find rare commemorative coins, including the 1997 China‘s Rare Wildlife 5 Yuan Crested Ibis Proof Sample Coin, estimated at $600-$900, and the 2004 Jiashen (Monkey) Zodiac Commemorative 1 Yuan Sample Coin, estimated at $600-$900.

The SBP Hong Kong #J event promises to be an exciting opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts to acquire unique and valuable coins and silver ingots. The auction is expected to draw the attention of collectors from around the world who are eagerly anticipating the chance to own pieces of history.

