Upcoming Summer Blockbusters: “Mission: Impossible 7,” “Barbie,” and “Oppenheimer”

China Daily, 2023-06-30 15:50

Get Ready for an Exciting Summer of Movies

Every summer is a time for great movies, and this year is no exception. In July, audiences will be treated to highly anticipated releases, including the latest installment of “Mission Impossible” starring Tom Cruise, the live-action “Barbie” featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and Christopher Nolan’s biopic “Oppenheimer.”

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.” In this seventh installment of the action-packed franchise, Hunt and his team of secret agents uncover a deadly new weapon that threatens the world. But as always, it’s the exhilarating stunts that capture the audience’s attention. Cruise, known for performing his own stunts, takes it to the next level by riding a motorbike off the edge of a cliff in Norway and freefalling 4,000 feet before his parachute opens. Co-star Simon Pegg expressed both fear and excitement while witnessing the death-defying stunt. “We could be facing losing our leading man. It was genuinely a fear. But, my god, it was exciting,” said Pegg. “Mission: Impossible 7” is set to be released in mainland China on July 14.

Next up is “Barbie,” a live-action film based on the beloved Mattel dolls. Margot Robbie stars as Barbie, who ventures beyond the perfect, pink, plastic dreamland she shares with other Barbie dolls and Ken, played by Ryan Gosling. The film takes a comedic approach and features an all-star cast, including Will Ferrell as a Mattel executive. Addressing the criticism surrounding the Barbie brand, Robbie explained, “We have to acknowledge that there are a lot of people who aren’t fans of Barbie. And in fact, aren’t just indifferent to Barbie. They actively hate Barbie.” The film, directed by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, promises a unique and entertaining twist on the iconic toy. “Barbie” is scheduled to be released in mainland China on July 21.

Lastly, Christopher Nolan takes a break from mind-boggling science fiction to deliver “Oppenheimer,” a biopic about J. Robert Oppenheimer. Cillian Murphy takes on the role of the theoretical physicist who played a crucial role in developing the first nuclear weapons. Emily Blunt co-stars as Oppenheimer’s wife, and the film boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, and Florence Pugh. Known for his visually stunning films, Nolan’s exploration of a real-life figure is highly anticipated. “Oppenheimer” is also set to be released in mainland China on July 21.

As summer heats up, these movies offer a thrilling escape to the big screen. Whether it’s the death-defying stunts in “Mission: Impossible 7,” the reimagining of Barbie’s world in “Barbie,” or the exploration of historical events in “Oppenheimer,” there is something for everyone to look forward to. So mark your calendars and get ready to be entertained!

