According to a survey conducted by China Youth Daily among college students across the country, nearly 60% of the respondents hope to enter the palace of marriage between the ages of 26 and 30. Why do people yearn for marriage? How does marriage stand the test of time? In the sixth season of “Wife’s Romantic Travel”, which has been broadcast for five years, the N-generation TV series embarked on the journey again with new guests. Through conversations and relationships, they answered various practical issues about marriage.

In terms of program mode, the sixth season of “Wife’s Romantic Travel” has changed the original mode of husbands sitting in the studio and completing dialogues with their wives across time and space. This season, husbands will take turns participating as “romantic team leaders” In the journey of the wives, through the joint travel of the couple and the intuitive comparison of different couples’ getting along modes, it will bring a more immersive program experience and show the way of marriage management.

For the guests, the upgrade of the travel mode not only makes the experience stronger, but also shares their views on marriage and family during the process of watching and being watched. The sixth season embarks on a new journey of exploring the code of marriage happiness.

change and tolerance

Build an Emotional Bond from “I” to “We”

Every effort in marriage makes two “I” into “we”. In the program, four couples with different marriage ages and different personalities tell their stories about “us”.

Lu Yi and Bao Lei have the longest marriage age. They fell in love at first sight. They have known each other and been in love for 26 years. They have been married for 16 years. They describe this trip as “skipping class”. They leave their children for a short time and spend some time together. Distributed in every look with a smile. Zheng Jun and Liu Yun are ten years apart. When they play together, they are like two big children. They like to laugh, and they are full of life in the noisy time.

Chen Qiaoen and her husband Zeng Weichang, who is nine years younger than her, met on another dating show on Mango TV. They have been in love for three years and married for six months. They are like a honeymoon on the show. The sweet love state has to make people feel Feeling happy is worth the wait. Zheng Kai and Miao Miao, a young couple of the same age, just as they said frankly, came to learn how other people get along with each other. care and care.

If the previous seasons of “Wife’s Romantic Travel” provided more windows for husbands and wives to observe each other in the program setting, then in the sixth season, the program puts the way of observation in the real relationship under the group life middle. When the husband has a new identity as a tour guide, they are also responsible for the service team, and thus bring a diverse dialogue about married life in the collision of real getting along.

As Chen Qiaoen said, “The first step in marriage is to change.” Talking about the changes that marriage brings to individuals, the four couples shared their married life of “changing themselves and tolerant each other”. In Liu Yun’s eyes, Zheng Jun, who was born as a rock singer, has a more self-centered personality, and is not very good at coaxing people in emotional relationships, but in the communication again and again, she feels that Zheng Jun has become more and more warm, and there are fireworks on his body gas. “I used to only care about my own world, but now I have learned to let myself accept people who are completely different from myself.” Regarding his own changes, Zheng Jun is also very moved by the influence of the two people on each other during the running-in process. This mutual understanding and tolerance, It has become an emotional bond from “I” to “we”.

In their marriage, there are Lu Yi and Bao Lei who heal each other and provide each other with a sense of security, and there are also romantic twists and turns like Chen Qiaoen and Zeng Weichang that add color to each other’s world. After entering the daily necessities of life, marriage begins to change quietly for everyone, and they also learn how to tolerate each other’s truest appearance. On the journey of marriage, people have thus started their own new chapters of “management”.

Believe in love, pursue love, express love

Feel the energy of happiness in healing

Is marriage a safe haven? Does true love really have a standard? What is give and take? What if a person leaves this world first?

In addition to the laughter and laughter of the journey, the guests often talked about their views on marriage and emotion. Faced with the same problem, their answers were different, but their starting point for thinking about the problem mostly pointed to “thinking more about each other”. Some”. Regarding the serious issue of death, Zheng Jun said frankly that he hoped that “the people left behind will continue to live happily and happily, instead of living in pain and longing.” It is the sense of security that the husband gives to the wife.

There is no standard answer to the various emotional problems in marriage, but the belief and longing for true love to come is a commonality among these guests. In Bao Lei, people naturally feel the happiness in her life. Bao Lei described the other party as someone who can keep her life alive, while Lu Yi said frankly that her marriage made her more optimistic and her temper became more and more gentle. The real attraction is the long-term love after getting along. Just as Miao Miao shared the uncertainty of the relationship at the beginning of the newlyweds, now they are used to living with two people, and their increasingly firm emotional changes towards each other have also aroused the resonance of many young audiences. .

Believe in love, pursue love, express love, the pursuit of happiness is actually regardless of age. The 43-year-old Chen Qiaoen, who got married at the age of 43, used his personal experience to encourage everyone to look forward to happiness forever in the show, “No matter how old you are, you must hurry up when you meet, true love may only come once.” From looking forward to the coming of happiness, to sincerely expressing love to each other, and then to working together and colliding with each other to create a comfortable lifestyle, the management of marriage is inseparable from the husband and wife moving in the same direction and making changes together. In this sense, “Wife’s Romantic Journey” allows the wife and husband to re-establish the space between them. In the comparison of group life, they look back on the road they used to go together, and walk more firmly towards the same goal.

Choose the person you love, love the person you choose, married people often jokingly sigh “there are always times in a year when you want to divorce”, and the healing significance provided by “Romantic Journey of Wife” lies in Awaken people’s discovery of happiness itself. Share stories of couples, present differences in couples’ conceptions, and explore ways of getting along with each other. Since the first season, “Wife’s Romantic Travel” has presented multiple samples of couples’ emotions in the form of travel + observation, whether it is a celebrity guest or an ordinary person’s ordinary life. The program not only shows people’s thinking about the problems and shortcomings in the marriage relationship, but also advocates a brave, free and easy, romantic lifestyle, and encourages people to compare their lives and move towards happiness.

“Wife’s Romantic Travel” brings together a group of people who are willing to give and share love. Their natural expression of happiness also drives people to discover the happy life they already have, so that love can be seen better and the happiness of a good life can be grasped password.