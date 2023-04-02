Home Entertainment Upset in Cordero for sanctions at Police Station 46 for supporting the police protest
Rear Admiral Cordero lives agitated days due to the situation that arose in police station 46 from this city. According to local media, the commissioner would have been sanctioned for not informing that troops joined the protest that demands better wages and working conditions for the active and retired members of Río Negro.

He tells me that people are camping in front of the police station in support of the police claim for working conditions.

He Commissioner Adrián López “would not have wanted to give names of the personnel in charge of the unit to the police headquarters for fear of being subjected to administrative investigations,” reported the site ultimomentonoticias.

During this Saturday there were people camping in front of the police station in support of the police claim for working conditions.

Threats from a commissioner to a protest leader

This Friday the dialogue between an inspector of the Regional Unit II and the reference of the police organization Rubén Ángel Muñoz ended in the worst way this morning when the leader of the Río Negro Police invited him to fight the former member of the Río Negro force in a plaza. «I take off my uniform and we shit together“Launched the police chief.

The commissioner insisted: «You call me a coward on social networks, you play brave. Dale, what do you think? We fight and settle things like men.”threatened.

On Thursday there were protests in various police stations in Río Negro. On Thursday morning, from the Police Welfare Council announced that twenty units of the Río Negro Police they were carrying out measures of force. This was confirmed to BLACK RIVER Muñoz.

After 11 in the morning on Thursday, both from the Ministry of Security and Justice and from the Río Negro Police They denied any kind of protest.


