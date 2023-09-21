Urban Functional Fashion: maharishi Releases 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection featuring MIL-SPEC Textiles and Reflective Paneling

Maharishi Launches Highly Anticipated 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection

London, United Kingdom – After a successful collaboration with Mizuno earlier this year, British fashion brand maharishi is back in the spotlight with the launch of its new 2023 autumn and winter collection. The collection, designed specifically for urban environments, showcases functional style pieces made from maharishi’s exclusive MIL-SPEC textiles.

Highlighting their commitment to quality craftsmanship, the brand presents a range of weather-resistant garments crafted from Cordura®, NYCO®, and Alpex® waterproof wool materials. These innovative textiles ensure durability while protecting wearers against the harshest elements.

One of the standout features of the collection is the incorporation of traditional Japanese elements. The Hanko-style prints and Pax Cultura symbols pay homage to the Japanese firefighters of the Edo period. The collection features a hikeshi-banten reversible coat, complete with mythical creatures on the inside for protection. This unique fusion of traditional Japanese culture and urban fashion sets maharishi apart from other brands.

Additionally, the collection draws inspiration from the uniforms of construction workers, incorporating reflective paneling and recycled fabrics. Bright orange trousers and jackets make a bold statement while providing enhanced visibility.

Functionality is a key focus throughout the collection. Shirts, overalls, and blouses are all designed with durable fabrics and practical features such as ample pockets. This attention to detail ensures that wearers can navigate the demands of urban living with ease.

The 2023 autumn and winter collection from maharishi is now available for purchase on the brand’s official website and in select stores. With prices ranging from US$45 to US$1,320, there is something to suit every fashion enthusiast’s budget.

Fashion-forward individuals and fans of maharishi can explore the brand’s new collection, appreciating the fusion of urban aesthetics with traditional Japanese influence. Don’t miss the opportunity to elevate your wardrobe with these exclusive and functional pieces from maharishi.

