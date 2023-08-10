Home » Urban Music Singer Eladio Carrión Announces He is Expecting Twins
Entertainment

Urban Music Singer Eladio Carrión Announces He is Expecting Twins

by admin
Urban Music Singer Eladio Carrión Announces He is Expecting Twins

Urban music singer Eladio Carrión shared exciting news with his fans recently as he announced that he will soon become the father of twins. Eladio, a Humacao native, took to social media to make the announcement, posting a picture of a slice of blue cake as a subtle hint towards the gender of the unborn babies.

Adding to the joyous announcement, Eladio’s partner also took to Instagram to share a post. The post featured a picture of the couple dressed in white and embracing tightly, clearly indicating their happiness as they find out the gender of their twins.

This news comes shortly after Eladio’s participation in the Sauce Boyz Fest, a music event that started in Mayagüez and concluded at the Convention Center in San Juan last May. Known for his popular track “Mbappe,” Eladio’s career continues to shine, and now, he is eagerly awaiting the arrival of his two bundles of joy.

Fans and well-wishers flooded Eladio’s social media accounts with congratulatory messages, expressing their excitement and support for the soon-to-be father of twins. The urban music singer is undoubtedly overwhelmed with happiness and ready to embrace the journey of parenthood.

See also  Interview with Li Guangjie: I'm very pleased to be called "the face of the drama" and hope to bring more good characters_Entertainment_Audience_What

You may also like

The Belgrano squad trains and expects four more...

Renewable energy: why it is important to promote...

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested for Failure to Appear...

Pampita and Benjamín Vicuña met again at an...

Iran transfers 5 US prisoners to house arrest

Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and...

Municipalities will receive a bonus in Cipolletti: when...

Without two historics in the national team, Australia...

Euro blue today: minute by minute of this...

Mr. Doodle Collaborates with ARTOX GROUP for Immersive...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy