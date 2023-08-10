Urban Music Singer Eladio Carrión Announces He is Expecting Twins

Urban music singer Eladio Carrión shared exciting news with his fans recently as he announced that he will soon become the father of twins. Eladio, a Humacao native, took to social media to make the announcement, posting a picture of a slice of blue cake as a subtle hint towards the gender of the unborn babies.

Adding to the joyous announcement, Eladio’s partner also took to Instagram to share a post. The post featured a picture of the couple dressed in white and embracing tightly, clearly indicating their happiness as they find out the gender of their twins.

This news comes shortly after Eladio’s participation in the Sauce Boyz Fest, a music event that started in Mayagüez and concluded at the Convention Center in San Juan last May. Known for his popular track “Mbappe,” Eladio’s career continues to shine, and now, he is eagerly awaiting the arrival of his two bundles of joy.

Fans and well-wishers flooded Eladio’s social media accounts with congratulatory messages, expressing their excitement and support for the soon-to-be father of twins. The urban music singer is undoubtedly overwhelmed with happiness and ready to embrace the journey of parenthood.

