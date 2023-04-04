The champion José M. Urcera did not have the expected result in the last test of the TC, so he carried out a test in La Plata with a view to the fourth date of the contest of the historic category that will be held on April 16 at the brand new El Calafate racetrack.

Urcera, who defends the title he won in the last contest, did not have the expected result in the last proof that the TC complied in Toay, La Pampa, which had refueling and was in 29th place, without being able to be a protagonist.

Although Torino was affected by some technical changes, Urcera was the protagonist at the opening of the contest in Viedma, because he qualified well, won a series, but they penalized him so he started last in the final, in which he finished 14th after advancing 39 places, a new record for the category.

On the second date in Centenario he was once again among the references, with an interesting fourth place in the classification, he was second in his series and finished sixth in the final, although his car had a poor performance in the third chapter in La Pampa.

For this reason, Urcera and Maquin Parts Racing scheduled a test that took place yesterday at the La Plata circuit, where they took the opportunity to work on different technical aspects in Torino with which it is 14th in the contest.



