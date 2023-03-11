URIAH HEEP

Chaos & Colour

(Hard Rock) Label: Silver Lining

Format: (LP)

Release: 27.01.2023

Bands often have a special sound that makes you unmistakable and after a few notes you already know who you are dealing with. One of these groups is without question the legends of URIAH HEEP. The last remaining founding member Mick Box has been in business with changing colleagues since 1969 and has been making his mark on the rock genre for five decades. The young at heart voice of Bernie Shaw, the unique style of Phil Lanzon on his piano and the fine guitar work of the boss Mick Box himself are a lot of fun in 2023 and so the latest album “Chaos & Colour” was released full of anticipation.

Right at the beginning you can reveal that the gentlemen apparently have a fountain of youth at home somewhere. No trace of lack of ideas, tiredness due to old age or repetitions, the boys just sparkle with ideas and joy of playing. Even the first crisp 3-minute track “Save Me Tonight” has everything a good HEEP song needs. Bernie’s voice, which doesn’t grow old, goes along with all the ups and downs, while drummer Russell Gilbrook (on board since 2007) provides a lot of pressure and in between the obligatory keyboard solo provides the usual feeling of home.

“Silver Sunlight” is melodic hard rock that has both a nostalgic touch and sounds modern at the same time. “Hail The Sunrise”, on the other hand, is rather melancholy and needs something to unfold – but is just as enjoyable.

In the eleven tracks plus the bonus track, the theme is the time during Corona, which also condemned URIAH HEEP to stay at home instead of being on stage. Mick Box explained that chaos reigned, so to speak, and the only thing that brought some color to the gray everyday life was the music. So you use the time you had to write new songs and you notice that from start to finish. It’s hard to believe that some men in their mid-70s can still rock out like this.

With the rather average “Hurricane” you rely on speed before you break the 7-minute sound moult for the first time with “One Nation, One Sun”. Emotional title, where Bernie proves that he can still do the corny numbers, while musically everything that made URIAH HEEP great is there.

Like the previous album Living The Dream, which stormed the charts in Europe, “Chaos & Colour” was produced by Jay Ruston.

“You’ll Never Be Alone” even has a length of 8 minutes. You can also manage here that time flies by and you don’t get bored. Emotional beginning, then you build up and deliver a lot of variety before the song sounds almost evil. A favorite might be the overly long “Freedom To Be Free”, which breaks the 8 minute mark and will probably find its way into the live set. Versatile song with a great, almost epic chorus that impresses with its long drawn-out vocals before the rest of the band joins in vocally.

Studio album number 25 after more than 50 years of band history is not only a wonderful look back at the great work of this band, but also shows that even after so many years you can still be creative and still be true to your roots. Absolute purchase recommendation.

Tracklist „Chaos & Colour“:

1. Save Me Tonight

2. Silver Sunlight

3. Hail The Sunrise

4. Age Of Changes

5. Hurricane

6. One Nation, One Sun

7. Golden Light

8. You’ll Never Be Alone

9. Fly Like An Eagle

10. Freedom To Be Free

11. Closer To Your Dreams

12. Save Me Tonight (Demo)

Total playing time: –

Band-Links:

