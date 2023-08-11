Urne – A Feast On Sorrow

After a strong debut wanted ballot box find out who they are – above all, but not exclusively – musically, what defines their sound and their band structure. Losses in the personal environment affected the new material and made for significantly more gloom overall. In addition, Gojira frontman Joe Duplantier could be won as a producer, which also did not completely pass by this second album. „A Feast On Sorrow“ breaks new ground with familiar means and shows a band experimenting more than ever with their own stoner-sludge, prog and thrash concepts.

The title of the opening “The Flood Came Rushing In” can easily be used as the headline for this record, as the urns cleverly fall through the door here and immediately show that they are by no means standing still. The rattling of the kettles, the slightly alienated Thrash riff, the almost Black Metal atmosphere, certain Sludgecore qualities – within a minute the trio makes it clear that they are not in the mood for a joke. A comparatively melodic solo in a prog environment, along with a broken groove and almost hymn-like moments, create confusion that lasts until the disc-shattering finish.

This was skilfully readjusted without throwing everything overboard. The way “Becoming The Ocean” almost explodes out of the starter box, spews poison and bile and mixes pure malice with core vigor and classic-prog riffing, comes off well. On the other hand, the overly long “A Stumble Of Words” radiates a heaviness that can hardly be put into words. Infinite heaviness, surprisingly filigree insertions and a hymn-like solo part that can even keep up with big thrash epics – what more do you need? Maybe the eleven-minute “The Long Goodbye / Where Do The Memories Go?”, which even brings a bit of Doom into the sound before the heavily grooving wrecking ball follows, including several moults, of course.

Turning inside out without revolution, that’s probably how Urne approached their second album. All the qualities of the debut remain, just put together and raised a little differently. Significantly more gloom and emotional heaviness accompany the endeavor, while the groove portion skyrockets. “A Feast On Sorrow” is unpredictable and complex, clearly bears Duplantier’s signature and at the same time shows a band that swims freely. More than ever Urne find themselves, break up Thrash and Sludgecore expectations without ignoring them completely. The mix is ​​right and promises big things for the future.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 08/11/2023

Available via: Candlelight Records / PIAS (Rough Trade)

Website: urneofficial.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/urneband

Category: Magazin, Reviews

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

