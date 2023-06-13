US armed forces recruit migrants and offer them a way to naturalize

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Esmita Spudes Bidari was a child in Nepal, she dreamed of being in the military, but in her country it was not a real possibility.

Last week, she raised her right hand and took the oath to join the US Army Reserves, thanks in part to a recruiter in Dallas who is also Nepali who contacted her through an online group.

Bidari, who will receive basic training in August, is the latest in a growing number of legal migrants enlisting in the US military, which is very active in seeking migrants, offering a fast track to obtaining the citizenship to those who register.

The Army and Air Force have found it difficult to overcome the recruitment shortfall, so they have stepped up their marketing to attract legal residents to enlist, disseminating flyers, promoting on social media and expanding their outreach to the community. especially in marginalized areas. A key element is the use of recruiters with backgrounds similar to those of potential recruits.

“It’s one thing for the locals to tell you about the military, but it’s another for your fellow countryman, from your country of origin, to do it,” said Bidari, who was contacted by Squad Sergeant Kalden Lama, the army recruiter in Dallas, in a Facebook group that helps Nepalese in the United States connect with each other. “That brother was in the group, he was recruiting and he told me about the military.”

The military has been successful in recruiting legal immigrants, especially those seeking employment, educational benefits and training, and an expedited route to US citizenship. But they also require doing additional background research and providing more help filling out the forms, especially to those with less English proficiency.

Both the Army and Air Force say they will miss their recruiting goals this year, and the Navy expects to fall short as well. While recruiting from the legal migrant population does not mean large numbers of staff, any additional increase is good. The Marine Corps is the only segment that is on track to meet its objective.

The shortfalls have led to a wide array of new recruiting programs, advertising campaigns and other incentives to help the military compete with private sector jobs that are less risky and often offer better pay. Defense officials say young people are less familiar with the military, more attracted to corporate jobs that provide similar education and other benefits, and want to avoid the risk of injury or death that could come with serving. in defense of the United States. In addition, they say that just over 20% meet the physical, mental and character requirements to enlist.

“We have large populations of legal residents of the United States who are exceptionally patriotic, exceptionally grateful for the opportunities this country has given them,” said Air Force Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas, chief of the service’s recruiting command.

The biggest challenges have been identifying geographic enclaves of migrant populations, finding ways to reach them, and helping those interested in entering complete the complex military recruitment applications and procedures.

In October of last year, the Army reinstated a program for legal permanent residents to apply for expedited naturalization as soon as they get through basic training. Recruiters began reaching out to them on social media, using short videos in different languages ​​to target people from the top 10 countries from which the previous year’s recruits came.

The Air Force initiative began this year, with the first group of 14 people graduating from basic training and taking their oath of citizenship in April. Among them were recruits from Cameroon, Jamaica, Kenya, the Philippines, Russia, and South Africa. By mid-May there were about 100 people in basic training who had started the process to obtain citizenship, and about 40 who had completed it.

Thomas said the program required making changes to Air Force policy, coordinating with USCIS, and going through a careful vetting process to make sure there were no risks of security.

“We have to take exceptional measures to be able to do thorough assessments and the investigation to be able to grant security clearance,” he said, adding that in many cases migrants are not immediately assigned to positions that require clearance for top-secret matters.

With the new program, recruits are quickly entered into the system for citizenship, and when they begin basic training, an expedited process begins that includes all required documentation and testing. By the time the new members of the Air Force finish their seven weeks of training, the process is complete and they are sworn in as US citizens.

The first group of 14 included several people who are seeking various medical jobs, while another wants to be an air transportation specialist. Thomas recounts that Airman 1st Class Natalia Laziuk, 31, immigrated from Russia nine years ago, has dreamed of becoming an American citizen since she was 11, and learned about the military by watching American movies and television shows.

“In speaking to this young pilot, she essentially said, ‘I just wanted to be useful to my country,’” he said. “And that’s the story we see over and over again. I have talked to many of these people from all over the country. They are eager to serve.”

For Bidari, who came to the United States in 2016 to study at university, the fast track to citizenship was important because it will make it easier for her to travel and bring her parents to the country to visit her. In a phone call from Chicago a day after she was sworn in, she said she enlisted with her for a six-year term and that she hopes her future citizenship will help him rise to officer status.

In Chicago this year, Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth heard from several recruiters about the increased outreach to migrant communities and how it helped them meet their recruiting goals. In the 2022 budget year, they noted, Chicago’s recruiting battalion enlisted 70 legal permanent residents and this year it’s already 62.

Overall in the Army, about 2,900 people joined during the first half of this budget year, compared with about 2,200 during the same period last year. The largest numbers come from Jamaica, with 384, followed by Mexico, the Philippines and Haiti, but there are many recruits from Nepal, Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Colombia and the Dominican Republic.

“When I was a little girl, I always looked up to them (the soldiers),” says Bidari, recalling the British forces in Nepal. “Yesterday, when I was able to take my oath… I don’t think I have the words to really explain how I felt. When they said, ‘Welcome back, future soldier,’ I thought, ‘Oh my God, this is happening.’