US identifies soldiers killed in helicopter crash

US identifies soldiers killed in helicopter crash

SEATTLE (AP) — The US Army on Saturday identified the three soldiers who died when two military helicopters collided in Alaska while returning from a training mission.

The helicopters were en route to Fort Wainwright after a mission at the Donnelly Training Area when they crashed mid-air at 1:39 p.m. Thursday, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Healy.

The US Army announced Friday that it has grounded aviation units for training after the deaths of 12 soldiers in the past month in helicopter crashes in Alaska and Kentucky.

“The measure grounds all Army airmen, except those involved in critical missions, until they complete required training,” the Army said in a statement.

The accident on Thursday killed Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Robert Eramo, 39, of Oneonta, New York; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kyle D. McKenna, 28, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and Chief Warrant Officer 1 Stewart Duane Wayment, 32, born in North Logan, Utah.

A fourth soldier was wounded and was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, where he is in stable condition. He had not been identified Saturday.

“The battalion is devastated and mourns the loss of three of our best,” said Lt. Col. Matthew C. Carlsen, commander of the 1st Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment. Their loss cannot be compared to the suffering that the families of the soldiers feel, he stressed.

“The entire team has come together to focus our thoughts, prayers, and actions on providing them with the comfort and support they need at this time, and I promise this will continue later on,” he said.

A Security Investigation Team from the US Army Combat Readiness Center, based at Fort Novosel, Alabama, is leading the security investigation, authorities said in an email.

