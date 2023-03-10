Home Entertainment US jobless claims at highest level since December
US jobless claims at highest level since December

Applications for unemployment benefits in USA recorded a strong rise last week reaching the largest number since last December, after weeks bordering on historic lows.

The information was released this Thursday by the Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statisticswho noted that in the week ending March 4, close to 211,000 people applied unemployment benefits for the first time after being laid off, which meant an increase of 21,000 compared to the previous week.

The number exceeded the forecasts of economists, according to the Bloomberg agency, and implies a jump after being for weeks close to 187,000 applicationsa record low.

Unemployment claims in the US remain at low levels

For its part, official information indicates that the average number of orders in the last four weeks, which allows to attenuate the volatility typical of a weekly index, rose slightly to 197,000 people, while the number of subsidies rose to 1.72 million people in the week ending February 25 in the biggest weekly rise since November 2021.

New York and California They were the states in which the most unemployment applications were registered.

Claims for unemployment insurance in the United States recorded their first increase

According to the economist Stephen Stanleyof the US subsidiary of Banco Santander, and quoted by telamthe increase, in the case of New York, may be the result of an agreement reached by the workers from city schools who will now be able to access unemployment benefits when there are school holidays.

Claims data is closely watched by analysts, as they are usually an early indicator of market prospects American labor.

