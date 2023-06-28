US media reveals that the Biden administration is considering imposing new chip sanctions on China – yqqlm

Want to suppress again? ! According to a Reuters report, the US “Wall Street Journal” quoted so-called “informed sources” on June 27 as saying that due to concerns that China may use artificial intelligence chips from Nvidia and other companies to “conduct weapons development and hacking attacks,” the Biden administration is considering New sanctions on exports of artificial intelligence chips to China.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the U.S. Department of Commerce will ask as early as July to stop supplying Chinese customers with chip products made by Nvidia and other chip companies. The report also said that U.S. chipmakers such as Nvidia, Micron and AMD will be affected by the US media’s revelations about the new measures of the Biden administration. Nvidia’s stock price fell more than 2% in after-hours trading, while AMD’s Semiconductor shares fell about 1.5 percent.

This is not the first time that the United States has imposed sanctions on the export of artificial intelligence chips to China. The report mentioned that Nvidia said in September last year that U.S. officials asked the company to stop exporting two top computing chips used in artificial intelligence to China. Nvidia said a few months later that it would supply China with a “downgraded” version of the chip, called the A800, to meet export controls. The company also tweaked its flagship H100 chip earlier this year to comply with regulations.

The Wall Street Journal reported on June 13 that Alan Estevez, the undersecretary of industry and security at the U.S. Department of Commerce, said at an industry conference last week that the Biden administration intends to extend an exemption from an export control policy. For the time being, this policy aims to restrict the sale of advanced process chips and chip manufacturing equipment to China by the United States and foreign companies using American technology. Some analysts believe that this move will weaken the effect of the US export control policy on chips to China. Experts interviewed by the Global Times reporter on the 13th believed that although the United States has not yet announced specific details, the “delay of exemption” is expected, because the various measures of the United States to curb China‘s chip development are not only limited in effect, but also backlashed.

Regarding the restrictions imposed by the US on chip exports to China, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that the US has abused export control measures to maliciously block and suppress Chinese companies out of the need to maintain technological hegemony. This practice deviates from the principle of fair competition and violates international economic and trade rules. It will not only damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, but also affect the interests of American companies. This practice hinders international scientific and technological exchanges and economic and trade cooperation, and will have an impact on the stability of the global industrial and supply chains and the recovery of the world economy. The United States‘ politicization, instrumentalization, and weaponization of technology and economic and trade issues will not stop China‘s development, but will only block itself and backfire on itself.

(Article source: World Wide Web)

Article source: World Wide Web

Article author: Zhan Huijuan

U.S. media revealed that the Biden administration is considering imposing new chip sanctions on China, and Nvidia’s stock price fell on hearing the news

Solemnly declare:Oriental Fortune publishes this content to disseminate more information, has nothing to do with the position of this site, and does not constitute investment advice. Proceed accordingly at your own risk.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

