USA first destination for beauty made in Italy – Cosmoprof North America Miami warms up its engines

USA first destination for beauty made in Italy – Cosmoprof North America Miami warms up its engines

The Miami Edition of Cosmoprof North America will be held from 23 to 25 January at the Miami Beach Convention Center, following the 20th edition in Las Vegas. Over 600 exhibitors are expected, half of whom are making their debut at this event, having never exhibited before at Cosmoprof North America Las Vegas. This influx of new participants is an irresistible attraction for retailers, buyers, importers, exporters and all discerning participants looking to explore the latest trends and innovations shaping the landscape of the beauty industry.

An important opportunity for Italian companies in the sector given that the United States is in first place in the ranking of importers of Made in Italy beauty with 471 million euros in the first half of the year, an increase of 42.7% compared to the same period of 2022 (see article below); followed by France with 352 million (+17.9%) and Germany with 334 million (+44.7%). Of note is the 69.9% increase in Russia, in tenth place. Also in the ranking are Spain (208 million, +27.8%), the United Kingdom (178 million, +25.9%), Poland (155 million, +34.5%), Hong Kong (136 million, +25.7 %), recovering from the 24.3% contraction last year due to the effects generated by the geopolitical crisis against China. Down in eighth place are the Netherlands, the only ones with a decline of 17.5% to 118 million; while the United Arab Emirates come ninth with 114 million (+1%).

«In 2022 we witnessed a historic overtaking among the destinations of Italian cosmetic exports: the United States has in fact achieved first position, overtaking France – comments Benedetto Lavino, president of Cosmetica Italia -. This data, certainly also influenced by the favorable euro-dollar exchange rate, attests to the consolidation of the appreciation of the Italian offering on the US market, where Made in Italy stands out for its high standards of quality, safety and innovation”.

