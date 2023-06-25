USA opens Gold Cup with 1-1 draw against Jamaica

CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Vazquez scored in the 88th minute as the United States drew Jamaica 1-1 on Saturday and avoided what would have been its first loss in the CONCACAF Gold Cup opener.

Damion Lowe gave the Jamaicans the lead after 13 minutes. But the Americans, the defending champions of the tournament, rallied after Jesús Ferreira’s pass hit defender Dexter Lembikisa and the ball fell to Vazquez, who fired from close range to score his second goal for the team.

Lowe reached three goals in 53 internationals, beating goalkeeper Matt Turner with a close-range header from a Demari Gray free-kick.

The next meeting for the Americans is on Wednesday in St. Louis, Missouri against St. Kitts and Nevis, which begins its participation in the tournament on Sunday against Trinidad and Tobago.

The United States, which fielded mostly a team of MLS players, had won 15 of 16 opening games in the Gold Cup, its only blemish being a 1-1 draw with Panama in 2015. In addition, the team has 38 victories, five draws and a loss in the group stage—the loss was a 2-1 loss to Panama in 2011.

Turner, who played on his 29th birthday, was the only American player in the World Cup roster. In the 29th minute he dove to avoid a penalty from Leon Bailey, who tried to score again on the rebound, but went wide. The referee awarded the penalty due to Aidan Morris bringing down Kevon Lambert after a throw-in.

Eight of the starters called up by interim coach BJ Callaghan are Major League Soccer players. Gregg Berhalter, whose contract expired in December and was re-signed June 16, attended Soldier Field but won’t coach again until September.