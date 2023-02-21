JNBY, a brand under JNBY, releases 2023 summer new products, cross-border art deduces fashion aesthetics

On February 17th, the JNBY2023 summer new product release conference of the designer women’s clothing brand under JNBY was held in Tianmuli, Hangzhou. Nearly 200 guests and the media were invited to take this “momentary journey” and go to the art gallery to experience the uniqueness of the “Dawn” art exhibition Come to the theater to enjoy the wonderful interpretation of the theme of the big show by the modern dance troupe “Tao Body”, and taste the aesthetic charm in the multiple artistic expressions together.

Fashion and art ingeniously collide with multiple cross-border interpretations of the theme of the big show

At the launch event, JNBY, with its ingenious artistic imagination and atmospheric visual experience, allowed the guests to break through the constraints of time and place and start a fantasy journey of vision and soul. The immersive travel experience device created by JNBY incorporates the beauty of the distance into it, and condenses it into four iconic “travel destinations” in Eastern Europe, Egypt, Zambia and the beach, corresponding to the four clothing items in this season’s “A Moment of Travel” series. The theme, the collision of city and nature, the contrast of ancient and modern, depicts the elegance, modernity, vigor and vitality of the turn of spring and summer.

JNBY 2023 spring and summer new products

JNBY, which has been focusing on interpreting fashion with art, also specially invited “Tao Body Theater” to create a modern dance for the “Momentary Travel” series. Using the body as a medium, it interprets the wandering, energy accumulation and dance of ordinary people in the city. Start again, using dance steps to interpret the freedom and comfort of traveling around the world in a moment.

TAO Body Dance Theater

“Tao Body” was founded by Tao Ye, Duan Ni and Wang Hao. It is the first modern dance troupe in China to be invited to perform at the Lincoln Center Art Festival in the United States, the Edinburgh International Arts Festival in the United Kingdom, the Sydney Opera House in Australia and the Paris City Theater in France. Won the Silver Lion Award at the Venice Biennale. Based on the common concept, Jiangnan Buyi and Tao Body have been exploring on the road of artistic expression and collision. From the inspirational dialogue in the spring and summer of 2022 to the exclusive dance in the spring and summer of 2023, the two brands have integrated their understanding of art into it, and jointly offered consumers a feast of art.

Exploring the fusion and symbiosis of cultures to create a “utopia” of art with no boundaries

Tianmuli, where JNBY’s new product launch is held, has become a city landmark in Hangzhou and a place for young people to check in with internet celebrities. Tianmuli is built by JNBY, which is rooted in the artistic gene. It is not only the headquarters of JNBY, but also provides a space for artists to express their creativity.

There is a special building in Tianmuli – Building 17, which provides independent work and living space for resident artists from all over the world. Artists can also use pottery workshops, wood workshops, printmaking workshops and other facilities to create art and sell their works through the gallery store. Artists of different ages and styles exchange and collide here to inspire new artistic inspiration.

Artist in Residence

In addition to providing a platform for artists to communicate and create, JNBY also explores the innovative combination of fashion and art. Since 2008, JNBY has supported the non-profit art organization “Imagination Mechanics Laboratory” for a long time, and has made every effort to protect the innovation and germination of art through artist classes, art exhibitions and other projects. In 2021, the “Sesame Lab” under Jiangnan Buyi joined hands with the “Imagination Lab” to create the “Moon in Tianmu” art installation with various white stock fabrics collected, which has become a unique artistic landscape in Tianmu.

Tianmu Lishui Mirror “Moon”

Art has already become the brand gene and cultural gene of JNBY. In the long-term cross-border cooperation with art, Jiangnan Buyi has continuously explored clothing fashion, stepped out of the innovation road of Chinese designer brands, and realized the value extension of contemporary art in the fashion business field. The collision of art and fashion makes consumers feel that JNBY is committed to creating a quality and beautiful lifestyle in a more diverse and intuitive way, and JNBY has gained a large number of loyal fans who love art. It can be said that art, as a style and attitude, has shaped JNBY and stimulated the development vitality of JNBY.

Taking “Art Exploration, Better Life” as its corporate mission, JNBY injects the continuous creativity and vitality of art into fashion and business, and promotes new practices and changes in fashion culture. In the future, JNBY will continue to be driven by design, with art as the inspiration and medium, to bring quality and interesting products to consumers, so that consumers can feel the unique charm of the fusion of fashion and art.