Original title: Use music melody to show the heroic feelings of forging ahead in the new era. Singers Wang Li and Tang Fei jointly performed the song “New Journey”

Qianlong Net News produced by Communication University of China and Beijing Film Academy, the latest song “New Journey” jointly sung by singers Wang Li and Tang Fei will be released in March. The work was written by the famous lyricist An Hua and composed by the professor and composer Zhang Zheng of the Central Conservatory of Music.

The work “New Journey” artistically reviews the century-old struggle of the party and the people’s hard work and the brilliant achievements of the new era. Through simple and unpretentious, vivid and lively language and the symphony of the era, it seems to show a magnificent epic picture scroll, heralding With China‘s tomorrow will be even better.

Singers Wang Li and Tang Fei both used to be literary and art workers in the military. They have achieved excellent results in many mainstream competitions such as the CCTV National Young Singer TV Grand Prix and the National Vocal Music Competition of the Ministry of Culture. He served as the lead singer in major party and state theatrical performances such as Sons and Daughters of China and The Great Journey, and created impressive stage images in many large-scale dramas such as the opera “Jiang Jie” and the musical “Er Quan Yin”. The two have worked together to release many excellent works with great influence and popularity, including “Don’t Forget the Original Heart”, “I Sing for You in China“, “The True Colors of a Soldier”.

Singers Wang Li and Tang Fei said that letting music language organically participate in the narrative theme of the new era of forging ahead, and using music melody to show the magnificent innovative practice has always been the constant persistence and pursuit of the party’s literary and art workers. Especially after the decisive victory in epidemic prevention and control, singing encourages and inspires people to overcome difficulties and move forward rain or shine in the new era and new journey. Through the latest work “New Journey”, it gives the most firm answer as an artist.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: