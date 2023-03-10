Above: Hermès bags live out their lives in the Tommy Ton archive.

Below: The column as it appeared in Lashe.

>>>

Used and hot

The trend that will encourage you to air out the items that are buried in the closet

(appeared in my column in Lasha)

Could it be that the most luxurious item right now is a used Hermes bag? asks Cami Freestone from the website coveteur.com. After all, she says, What conveys more prestige and privilege than treating the most desirable and most expensive bag in the world as if it were a shopping bag made of fabric? The inspiration for the approach: 13-year-old photos of Mary-Kate Olsen walking around New York’s Soho with a Kelly bag that has seen better days. In other words: it looks like Olsen hasn’t heard of the belief that you shouldn’t put bags on the floor because the money runs away that way. It is in such bad condition that it seems that Olsen will not be able to sell it despite the demand for bags of this model in the second-hand markets. you will not be able to? Think again. On the realreal website they decided to put the issue to the test and started offering luxury bags on the site in what they call fair condition (fair condition: when you see that the bag has been used extensively, including worn corners and visible scratches). Well, surprise! The demand for bags in this condition has never been higher. Although the price of an item in fair condition is about 33% lower than an item in good condition, which suddenly makes it budget-wise possible for more people, but is it just a matter of price? I couldn’t help but wonder. After all, it’s not easy to bring an item, certainly not a quality item, from new to used, and if you’re one of those who believe that new always looks a little vulgar, there’s a good chance you’ll be willing to pay a little more just to have someone else do the dirty work for you.

In any case, even if you are not looking for new luxury bags, second-hand in good condition or old ones in poor condition, there is good news here – the used look trend is a trend that we can all benefit from:

1. If you have an item of clothing or a bag that you are afraid to use because it is too expensive, The trend will convince you that wear and tear is an aspiration and not something to be avoided at all costs.

2. Even if you don’t have anything expensive in your closet, but you’ve developed fears around using a completely normal item that you fear will be destroyed, it’s time to face the fear in a supportive environment. destroyed? magnificent. He is finally starting to look good.

3. If you are concerned about the state of the planet and trying to introduce some sustainability into your wardrobe, The best thing to do is to use items you already have over and over again (Yes, even the ones you save for a special occasion).

4. When you repeatedly use the same item, it becomes identified with you And without making an effort, we will have a personal style for you.

5. Bonus, the attitude may leave the closet and creep into your life: If you are one of those who drink coffee with a straw so as not to bring your teeth into contact with a reality that could damage their fresh color, or you strain smiles because smiles produce wrinkles, or you only sleep on your back, because you read somewhere that sleeping on your side does not contribute to the youthful appearance of your skin – You are welcome to release all of these. Wear has never been more fashionable.

>>>

Nothing fades better than you

(What we wrote on the back of Fading glory t-shirts)