ROME – Italians prefer Germans. Definitely when it comes to buying a used car. According to a survey conducted by Carvago.com, a European marketplace with over 700,000 used cars available, the first four positions of the top ten compiled include BMW, Audi, Mercedes, Volkswagen, and the Fiat brand is only in fifth place. In sixth, seventh and eighth place we find Ford, Alfa Romeo and Porsche while Toyota and Peugeot finish in ninth and tenth position.

25 Maggio 2022



If we then look at the specific model by model, the first five positions are occupied by Audi A3, Audi Q3, Audi A4 and Volkswagen Golf, followed by BMW X1, Audi A1, BMW Series 1, while in ninth and tenth place we find two Italian cars like Alfa Giulia and Fiat Panda.

Also from the Carvago survey it appears that Italians are more inclined to look for alternative engines (hybrid, EV) than the Germans, with a ratio of 20% against 15 in Germany. Finally, it will be due to the particularly mild and favorable climate that convertibles continue to be popular in Italy, with a percentage of 17% of potential buyers who have looked for one on the net. A much higher figure than Germany, which stops in this segment at a paltry 5 percent.