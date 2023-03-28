On March 26, 2023, ZIFEI WANG 2023 autumn and winter series new product launch conference——“Heterotopia”It was successfully held at China International Fashion Week, and Wang Zifei, the founder and creative director of the brand, attended the show. This show focuses on the relationship between man and nature, interprets the essence of oriental culture represented by abstract ink painting and changing scenes through architectural deconstruction, and shows the infinity of the chaotic universe in a limited geometric space. This conflicting tension extends to the tailoring of the garments. This season’s clothing combines the ultimate quality of traditional craftsmanship and the pioneering texture of deconstructed tailoring. Texture fabrics, ink jacquard, intangible cultural heritage and other forms are used to interpret the oriental aesthetics of virtual and real. The designer projects his own understanding of the universe and nature on the second layer of human skin, and uses a brand-new design language to interpret the new era fashion interpretation of the idea of ​​”harmony between man and nature” between man and nature.

“Clothing is a walking building”. But heterotopia is the real existence of Utopia in the real world. It can be a building, a movie, a carpet, or a piece of clothing. The source of “heterotopia” is closely related to Chinese culture. It is not only about the philosophical extension of the spatial dimension, but also about the differences and connections between Eastern and Western cultures. It is the soul of ZIFEI WANG’s spirit for this season.

In this press conference, Wang Zifei brought a total of 45 sets of new national style design works. Whether it is the interpretation of ancient Chinese style or the innovation of fashion trends, they all reflect the traditional way of harmonious coexistence with nature, and at the same time highlight the Chinese culture. The strong inclusiveness and sharing of the culture has continued to this day.

Designer Wang Zifei deconstructs and remakes three series with extraordinary creative ideas, injecting sustainable vitality into clothing. This season’s clothing is dominated by black, white and gray in traditional Chinese ink painting with low saturation, and a large number of irregular flowing lines are used to create the smudged and eroded effect of ink flow. Oriental representative elements are not only implemented in clothing, but also appear in the overall visual presentation of accessories and shoes.

Dao law, nature and reality coexist

——bringing architectural elements into clothing design

This season’s work draws inspiration from nature: specially customized ink jacquard blooms in the shape of a priest’s robe. The splicing and asymmetrical design combine the elegance of a priest’s robe and the practicality of a dress, and the ingeniousness of jacquard and transparent floating yarn Combined, low-key reflects the gorgeous and mysterious. In the works, there is also a large hooded jacket combined with an evening dress-like elegant water ripple hem, and the iconic Chinese-style double-breasted design, which is full of mix and match, and presents a sense of flying through the clouds between lightness and mystery. The contrasting color fabric of sambo satin and intangible cultural heritage looms in the black deconstructed silhouette, as if an irregular corner of the deconstructed building. The ink erosion jacquard and the futuristic striped floating yarn are ingeniously combined, sometimes the national trend emerges, and sometimes it is majestic.

This season’s fashion combines architectural and natural elements from a unique perspective. This creative design runs through the whole theme, and emphasizes the harmony and unity of architecture and nature in the series of “Virtuality and Reality”. The core of this idea is ” Tao follows nature”—nature not only refers to outdoor things, such as clouds, trees, and animal life, but also refers to the building itself as living things in nature.

The beauty of ink and wash moves and changes scenery

——Fashion aesthetics echoing the garden

The combination of cubism and marble pattern in this series more strongly hints at the architectural déjà vu of this season. The hollowing out of the shoulders, arms and abdomen reminds people of the mysterious atmosphere in Chinese gardens. The abstract silk-wool jacquard of Jiangnan water town forms different chaotic small universes in the deconstructed architecture, which echoes the textured fabric of tree bark—the relationship between humanity and nature is highlighted again. It can be seen from the mottled and old denim jacquard that the Chinese-style wabi-sabi style is a continuation of the previous season’s “Cyber ​​Forbidden” and has been strengthened to a certain extent.

ZIFEI WANG has been committed to integrating Chinese ancient aesthetics with international innovation trends. Its design philosophy never sets limits and never sticks to the rules. In this season, the neutral charm is brought to the extreme. In the big show, you can see a variety of suits, which are casual and feminine.

In addition, Wang Zifei combines deconstructionism with traditional Chinese images, draws on the fluid narratives of “moving steps to change scenes” and “floors stacking courtyards” in ancient Chinese architecture, and explores the relationship between abstract ink painting and geometric deconstruction between virtual and real. That is, the relationship between human beings and nature. The more and more obvious deconstruction attributes, represented by asymmetric design, the brand characteristics exclusive to ZIFEI WANG gradually became clear in this show, which is also the growth of ZIFEI WANG 2023 autumn and winter series.

Movement and stillness are intertwined, wandering mind is too mysterious

——Inspired by the fusion of water elements

The water is bright and sunny, and the mountains are empty and rainy. In the last series of “You Xin Tai Xuan”, Wang Zifei combined the southern Chinese courtyard and nature as inspiration. In some clothing structures, the upper body is made of burnt-out velvet. The fabric presents the unique arched structure of the roof in the south. The lower part of the clothing reflects the carved beams and paintings on the upper body with metallic water ripples, presenting the oriental artistic conception of flowers in the mirror and the moon in the water. The round arch that changed the scene. Layers of staggered cuffs and flowing skirts all show us the perfect combination of nature and architecture.

It is not difficult to find that ZIFEI WANG cleverly uses the element of “water” in his works, depicting the dynamic and static collision between water and architecture, and showing the beautiful dialogue between the two. In the stable performance, we were even pleasantly surprised to see the exquisite fusion of glacier jacquard and texture floating yarn, combining sexy and calm, trendy and elegant, which is eye-catching. Antique elements such as black and gold intertwined Song brocade and cross Hanfu collar add a bit of sassy heroism to the clothing, highlighting the unique charm of women without losing the style of oriental knights.

Millennium ancient rhyme art inheritance

——Using Chinese classical elements to the extreme

Based on tradition, but never setting limits for creativity, this is Wang Zifei’s long-term persistence. We can find many uses of Chinese classical elements from the details of her works throughout the season. For example, the element of bamboo—bamboo has been endowed by traditional literati as a personality symbol of “being open-minded and different from other grasses, and more vigorous than ordinary wood”; there is also the element of dragon totem—the dragon is a cultural symbol of the Chinese nation. The spirit of the dragon is the spirit of the Chinese nation. These traditional Chinese elements seem to be endowed with new life under her optimized combination: they carry not only the presentation of a fashion, but also Wang Zifei’s vision for the future development of Chinese social spirit and culture. Some expectations.

Wang Zifei graduated from Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design in the UK. Her rich interdisciplinary and intercultural background has enabled her to form her own unique style. In the process of continuous exploration and combination of theory and practice, she successively settled in Beijing Xitang Contemporary Art Museum, represented China Zhongsi Group in the closing show of Wuhan Fashion Week for two times, became a guest tutor of Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology, served as the “China International Fabric Design Competition judges”, won many awards such as “the most popular original designer brand among elite ladies in 2018”, and was also praised as “museum collection-level designer works” by “Harper’s Bazaar” magazine. ZIFEI WANG also launched a school-enterprise cooperation work camp with Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology for this big show. Students participated in the production and publicity of media materials, as well as some field work. The project plan has also been integrated into the Beifu syllabus to help students grow rapidly in practice.

Inheritance and innovation are the creative insistence of the ZIFEI WANG brand. In the opening video of this season’s big show, the most popular “metaverse show” is shown at present-6 sets of completely different but lifelike virtual outfits are presented in the form of digital technology. The gene of “technology + fashion” gives clothing more creative space. Wang Zifei said: “We believe that cutting-edge technology can help us better convey core cultural values, rather than technology for the sake of technology.” Inheriting culture and inspiring the future, the virtual technology from Style 3D and Foco supports ZIFEI WANG’s creative soul to extend to a wider field. In addition, another surprise of this big show comes from the cross-border cooperation between Wang Zifei and Ren Zhe, a famous sculpture art master. Ren Zhe’s new work “Rain” with abstract concrete texture appeared on the show, which is similar to Wang Zifei’s this season. Abstract ink elements and special textures echo each other, which seems to herald a visual storm that crosses borders between art and fashion.

Wang Zifei believes that the cultural inheritance of contemporary people should not be burdened with heavy shackles, and witnessing is also inheritance. With the light of fireflies, it gathers the charm of China, inherits the vision of humanistic aesthetics, and renews the art of landscape space. Between pitches, there is a blend of nature and culture. In this big show, there are not only Wang Zifei’s discussion on the relationship between nature and human beings from a global perspective in view of the current situation, but also her research on the integration of Eastern and Western cultures, so that she is committed to interpreting “Yito” with abstract and deconstructive language. State]profound connotation. Through this big show, this dialogue about human space and natural materials brought by ZIFEI WANG is slowly unfolding.