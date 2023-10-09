V International Uuno Klami Composition Competition – mica

The International Uuno Klami Composition Competition, one of the world’s foremost composition competitions, is being held for the fifth time in 2023–2024. The Jury will be Finland’s Kalevi Aho, Magnus Lindberg and Lotta Wennäkoski, and Sweden’s Mats Larsson Gothe, four of the greatest composers and most influential musical figures of their generation. Conductor Anna-Maria Helsing will also join the jury at a later stage, she will conduct the competition’s final concerts in autumn 2024. Aho and Lindberg have been part of the jury since the foundation of the composition competition, since 2003, Larsson Gothe and Wennäkoski are new members of the jury.

The competition is open to citizens of any EU Member State, of a Nordic country, or of Albania, Andorra, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Macedonia, Moldavia, Monaco, Montenegro, San Marino, Serbia, Switzerland, Ukraine, the United Kingdom or the Vatican City State (proof of permanent right of residence also accepted). There is no age limit. Works entered for the competition must not have been previously published or performed and must last 15–30 minutes. They must be sent to the Competition Office postmarked not later than December 4, 2023. The following prizes will be awarded:

I prize €11,000, II prize €9,000 and III prize €7,000. The Jury may, if it wishes, divide the prizes in some other way.

In spring 2024 the Jury will select at least three but not more than five of the anonymous entries for the finals. These will be performed at concerts in Kouvola and Kotka in the autumn season 2024 by the Kymi Sinfonietta, one of the finest Finnish orchestras. The Jury chooses the winners only after hearing the finals concerts and their rehearsals. The composers of these entries will be invited to be closely involved in the rehearsing of their works and thus to acquire valuable international contacts and networks. For many composers, success in the Klami Competition has indeed meant a decisive boost in their careers.

The International Uuno Klami Composition Competition has attracted an astounding number of entries: 117 from 23 countries the first time it was held, 186 from 27 countries the second time, and 265 from 37 countries on the third occasion. In the fourth edition, a record number of entries was sent to the competition office: altogether 283 compositions from 38 countries. This clearly indicates an obvious demand for a professional competition for international composers. The V International Uuno Klami Composition Competition is organised by a Patrons’ Association consisting of the Kymi Sinfonietta and the cities of Kotka and Kouvola.

Further information:

Executive Director Reetaliina Marin

email: reetaliina.marin@kymisinfonietta.fi

Link:

International Uuno Klami Composition Competition

