Vacheron Constantin teams up with the Met through mentoring and special collections

Four years after the start of the collaboration with the Louvre Museum in Paris, Vacheron Constantin, the historic Swiss high watchmaking house of the Richemont group, today announced a new partnership that will take it overseas to work together with the Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met) from New York.

There are various activities that the maison, founded in 1755, has planned with the imposing museum which has had its main headquarters on Fifth Avenue on the eastern side of Central Park since 1880, and over the years has expanded to occupy the current 186 thousand meters squares hosting tens of thousands of works spanning 5 thousand years of human history (also, north of Manhattan, there is also The Met Cloisters, focused on the Middle Ages). Among the joint initiatives on the calendar there will be a residential program for artists, training sessions, events and obviously, as already happened with the Louvre, also the creation of a series of special watches that will be inspired by some of the works of art kept in the Met.

Louis Ferla, CEO of Vacheron Constantin, and Max Hollein, director and CEO of the Met.

«With this collaboration we can highlight our common vocation to the transmission of knowledge and the protection of the arts. Furthermore, our maison’s ties with the United States, and New York in particular, date back more than 200 years and many of our best creations, such as the American 1921, were created specifically for American collectors and customers” he explained Louis Ferla, CEO of Vacheron Constantin.

Both companies have already developed mentoring programs in art and culture such as the “One of Not Many Mentorship Program” for Vacheron Constantin, which also includes the link with the Abbey Road Studios in London (where the Beatles recorded a large part of their masterpieces) which aims to support, with the help of the professionals of the legendary recording studios, young musicians and like the many projects implemented by the Educational Department for the Met: from today they will create others together.

