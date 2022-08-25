Home Entertainment Val Kilmer says he would like to play Batman again – People – cnBeta.COM
Entertainment

Val Kilmer says he would like to play Batman again – People – cnBeta.COM

by admin
Val Kilmer says he would like to play Batman again – People – cnBeta.COM

Val Kilmer is ready to fly again — this time with Batman. After playing pilot “Iceman” Kazansky in “Top Gun: The Lone Ranger,” the actor recently told IGN reporter Jim Vejvoda that he would be interested in reprising his role as Batman.

access:

Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

Between Michael Keaton and George Clooney donning the black capes, Kilmer played Batman in the 1995 film “Batman Forever,” alongside Jim Carrey, the Riddler, and Two-Face. Chris O’Donnell, who plays Dick Grayson, also known as Robin, plays Tommy Lee Jones.

Vejvoda’s interview with Kilmer was conducted by the actor via email. The actor reportedly lost his voice to throat cancer in 2014. Kilmer’s appearance in the Top Gun sequel was aided by help from British artificial intelligence company Sonantic, which created a model of his voice.

When asked if he would be interested in playing Bruce Wayne, especially now that there are multiple universes in comic book movies, the actor is said to have given the answer — “yes.”

The 62-year-old actor’s interview comes after Warner Bros. announced the cancellation of the upcoming “Batgirl” movie, which stars Leslie Grace as Batgirl/Barbara Gordon and Keaton reprises the role Batman. The film, which was part of the DC Extended Universe, was cut in half after costing the studio $90 million.

The interview also comes as “The Lone Ranger,” which has grossed more than $1 billion worldwide, has become the year’s top-grossing film, as it hits home digital sales through online stores including Amazon Video, Apple TV and Vudu. Kilmer also recalls the excitement of working with Tom Cruise on the 1986 film and now again.

See also  ByteDance 1/3 employees do not support cancellation of big and small employees: 100,000 yuan less per year-ByteDance ByteDance

Kilmer also said during the conversation that it would be interesting to make a sequel to the 1995 crime drama “The Wire” because of the love and trust he has with director Michael Mann. Mann had said in January that he was working on a novel about Kilmer’s character, Chris, trying to escape Los Angeles after the film’s disastrous bank robbery and chaotic shootout.

Kilmer’s battle with throat cancer is documented in the 2021 Amazon Prime Video film “Val.” In the film, Kilmer’s son Jack recounts how chemotherapy and radiotherapy damaged Kilmer’s ability to speak, but not his creative voice.

You may also like

Swordsman Lux Feiyu strengthens the new expansion piece...

ROSE IN GOOD FAITH Plastic Soul Limited Edition...

Arc’teryx Launches the Newest Edition of the Mantis...

New trailer for Disney’s live-action film “Pinocchio” will...

In Turin, vinyl is by the author

Chen Shuxiang’s deeds were staged on the stage...

Wuliangye “Xiangyu” Michelin Guide uses Hemei to brew...

Chen Shuxiang’s deeds were staged on the stage...

The crime suspense movie “Saving the Suspect” exposes...

“Top Gun 2” box office hit producer expects...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy