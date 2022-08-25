Val Kilmer is ready to fly again — this time with Batman. After playing pilot “Iceman” Kazansky in “Top Gun: The Lone Ranger,” the actor recently told IGN reporter Jim Vejvoda that he would be interested in reprising his role as Batman.

Between Michael Keaton and George Clooney donning the black capes, Kilmer played Batman in the 1995 film “Batman Forever,” alongside Jim Carrey, the Riddler, and Two-Face. Chris O’Donnell, who plays Dick Grayson, also known as Robin, plays Tommy Lee Jones.

Vejvoda’s interview with Kilmer was conducted by the actor via email. The actor reportedly lost his voice to throat cancer in 2014. Kilmer’s appearance in the Top Gun sequel was aided by help from British artificial intelligence company Sonantic, which created a model of his voice.

When asked if he would be interested in playing Bruce Wayne, especially now that there are multiple universes in comic book movies, the actor is said to have given the answer — “yes.”

The 62-year-old actor’s interview comes after Warner Bros. announced the cancellation of the upcoming “Batgirl” movie, which stars Leslie Grace as Batgirl/Barbara Gordon and Keaton reprises the role Batman. The film, which was part of the DC Extended Universe, was cut in half after costing the studio $90 million.



The interview also comes as “The Lone Ranger,” which has grossed more than $1 billion worldwide, has become the year’s top-grossing film, as it hits home digital sales through online stores including Amazon Video, Apple TV and Vudu. Kilmer also recalls the excitement of working with Tom Cruise on the 1986 film and now again.

Kilmer also said during the conversation that it would be interesting to make a sequel to the 1995 crime drama “The Wire” because of the love and trust he has with director Michael Mann. Mann had said in January that he was working on a novel about Kilmer’s character, Chris, trying to escape Los Angeles after the film’s disastrous bank robbery and chaotic shootout.

Kilmer’s battle with throat cancer is documented in the 2021 Amazon Prime Video film “Val.” In the film, Kilmer’s son Jack recounts how chemotherapy and radiotherapy damaged Kilmer’s ability to speak, but not his creative voice.