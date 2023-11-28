Valentino, an award in London and a theater in Voghera to celebrate his career

Listen to the audio version of the article

An “Oscar for Lifetime Achievement” awarded by the British Fashion Council on December 4th, the recent dedication of the historic theater in his hometown, Voghera: these are days of honors for Valentino Garavani, one of the protagonists and symbols of Italian fashion in the world. Garavani, 91, will receive the Outstanding Achievement Award at the 2023 Fashion Awards, which will be held on Monday 4 December at the Royal Albert Hall in London. An award that recognizes and celebrates almost 50 years of fashion created by Valentino, who founded his atelier in Rome together with Giancarlo Giammetti in 1960. An award that in previous editions has also been awarded, among others, to Giorgio Armani , Miuccia Prada, Ralph Lauren, Karl Lagerfeld, Manolo Blahnik.

On November 26, however, the Teatro Sociale of Voghera, a building from 1845, reopened its doors after 37 years of inactivity and a restoration financed by the Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti Foundation, named after its most illustrious citizen. In reality, already in 2022, on the occasion of the couturier’s 90th birthday, the theater had hosted an evocative retrospective “Dresses on stage”, with his creations, his famous red dresses, sketches, drawings, articles, photographs and documents set up in the theater stages.

For the occasion, the star and director of the Corps de Ballet of the Rome Opera Theater Eleonora Abbagnato danced on the stage of the Valentino Garavani Theatre, bringing to the stage the premiere of “Una sera con Mr Valentino”, a show created and directed by her together with Daniele Cipriani. Together with Sergio Bernal, Abbagnato was the protagonist of the ballet “Mr. Valentino”, with the choreography of Benoit Swan Pouffer, artistic director of Rambert, who reconstructed and interpreted the behind the scenes of Valentino’s career: for the occasion, the dancer wore historical creations from the Valentino archive, and the body of the maison’s tailor’s coats.

«I am honored and thrilled by this precious recognition from the city

where I was born – declared Valentino Garavani -. Theater is a wonderful art form, which has had an incredible influence on my work and the performance of

my career. Knowing that today the citizens of Voghera and the centers surrounding it will once again have such a fundamental place of art and culture makes me very happy and

also confident in the future of many young people who will thus have the opportunity to get closer to

this world without straying too far from home.”

The support of the Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti Foundation for the Voghera theater will not end with the inaugural event. In addition to taking care of the calendar and supporting the

artistic seasons, the Foundation will also award scholarships to young people in the area who have the dream of building a career in the world of dancing, singing and acting.

