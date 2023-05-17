Valentino announces official return to Milan Men’s Fashion Week in June | Hypebeast

After three years of joint release of men’s and women’s wear, Valentino announced that it will officially return to Milan Men’s Fashion Week in June this year, creating a men’s exclusive fashion show stage.

This release show is named “Valentino The Narratives” and will be held at Università degli Studi di Milano Statale on June 16 at 2 pm Central European Time.

According to the latest WWD report, Valentino men’s clothing accounts for 14% of the total turnover. Chief executive Jacopo Venturini regards it as a huge business opportunity in the market, so he decided to cancel the existing model of joint release of men’s and women’s clothing, and decided to follow the example of other fashion brands. Men’s and women’s clothing are released separately, such as Gucci, Versace, Givenchy and Moschino, all of which are designed to help brand men’s clothing to have a clearer positioning in the market.

Valentino has 75 directly-operated stores around the world, of which 25 boutiques operate men’s clothing series in the form of shop-in-shop. Next year, it will expand the men’s clothing sales market in cities such as Paris, Shanghai, Nagoya, Wuhan and New York.