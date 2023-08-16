Valentino Beauty Joins JD.com, Offering Exclusive Products and Discounts for Qixi Festival

Valentino Beauty Officially Enters JD.com, Offering Exclusive Discounts and Special Gifts

On August 16, Valentino Beauty made its full debut on JD.com, with the opening of VALENTINO Valentino Beauty JD’s self-operated official flagship store. To celebrate this milestone, the store is offering a range of beauty products including lip makeup, base makeup, perfume, and Qixi Festival gift box sets. In addition, customers will also receive special gifts such as Valentino V bracelets, mini lipsticks, and travel perfumes for a limited time. As an added bonus, shoppers can receive a free big-name clutch bag and other surprise gifts. To access the store, simply open the Jingdong APP and search for “Valentino gift box”.

This launch coincides with the full opening of JD.com’s 2023 Qixi Festival reception season. JD.com, known as a go-to platform for fashionable gifts, is offering a wide range of Qixi Festival goodies across multiple categories, including beauty makeup, gold jewelry, luxury products, watches, and glasses. Shoppers can enjoy fantastic deals such as buy 1 get 1 free on beauty makeup, luxury products at incredibly low prices, limited time offers on gold jewelry, and super-value discounts on watches and glasses. With these offers, JD.com aims to meet consumers’ high-quality and personalized gift-giving needs.

Valentino, founded by Mr. Valentino Garavani in Rome, Italy in 1960, is renowned worldwide for its colorful and bold haute couture clothing style. Valentino Beauty continues this legacy by offering consumers a fresh and colorful makeup experience that allows them to express their own personality. Through the three genes of color, style, and high-end, Valentino Beauty provides consumers with high-end makeup products that embody the brand’s ultimate aesthetics.

Valentino’s fragrance series uses scent as a means to express self-emotions with vibrant colors. In addition to its flagship product, Valentino Day Rose, the store is also introducing the first new product in Asia: Valentino Miss Adventure and Mr. Dark Night perfumes. These perfumes, with their distinct styles and fragrances, offer consumers the ultimate sensory experience. To celebrate Chinese Valentine’s Day, Valentino Beauty has launched the “Chinese Valentine’s Day Limited Lipstick Perfume Gift Box” and the “Limited Adventure Fragrance Gift Box”.

Makeup products are also a popular offering from Valentino. With the opening of the new store, Valentino is introducing a variety of popular lipsticks, including Variation Russell Red, Arrogant Naked, and Broken Gold Rose. Additionally, customers can find the “out of stock king”, a product that combines lipstick, blush, and contouring, as well as the new limited-edition air cushion in pink and black. This air cushion offers customized color numbers specially developed for the Asian market, creating a clear and glossy nude makeup look. As a special offer during the opening period, customers will receive a mini lipstick with their order.

JD Beauty has long been a trusted platform for authentic beauty products due to its authenticity guarantee, full-link operation capabilities, and personalized and exclusive services. With the addition of Valentino Beauty and other international brands, JD Beauty’s lineup of cooperative brands, products, and new offerings will continue to expand. This growth will provide consumers with a wider range of high-quality and diversified choices in beauty and skincare products. Moving forward, JD.com plans to collaborate with more partners to explore additional opportunities in various fields, offering consumers even more beauty choices and considerate services, while providing brands and businesses with new growth opportunities.

