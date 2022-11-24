Listen to the audio version of the article

A new concept for its stores around the world, inspired by a “human-centric” vision that is affecting the brand as a whole: Valentino presented his re-design project, which will be gradual, of his boutiques, which born within the maison itself and which reinforces the brand’s attention to the customer experience, focusing on an artistic and contemporary language.

The spaces follow one another and are designed to host a sort of customer journey, always accompanied by the store staff. The areas are intimate, reminiscent of the spaces of a house, precisely to underline the centrality of people, even if each shop maintains peculiar and distinctive features, which connect it to the place where it is located. Special ad hoc areas will be reserved for private appointments.

The interiors allude to 1930s Art Deco motifs and a bold 1970s aesthetic, reimagined in a contemporary sense, with materials and details inspired by Roman buildings. The chromatic shades of the fabric walls refer to the sartorial busts belonging to the world of Couture. The floors are defined by iconic geometric motifs in Botticino and Sahara Noir marble, elements in onyx and wood warm up and embellish the rooms, also thanks to the works created by custom-made craftsmen: Massimiliano Pipolo has created handmade ceramic handles, characterized by suspended between functionality and abstraction, while Fabio Cinti was commissioned to create geometric compositions in brass, and the furniture maker Alexandre Logé created delicate chandeliers in sculpted plaster, white compositions suspended with luminous extensions in the space. Sofas are Camaleonda by Mario Bellini for B&B Italia in bespoke jewel-toned variations and contemporary graphic rugs by Gorlan.