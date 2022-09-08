Pink PP is not only a color, but also a sign, a symbol, and an identity.

The Valentino Pink PP Autumn/Winter 2022-2023 collection makes a statement in pink. A single color interprets the essence of simplicity, embodying the bold and enterprising fashion attitude of Valentino Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli. He conceived of color in a completely new way, allowing pink to shape the overall beauty in an absolute way. The exclusive pink color created by Valentino and Pantone Color Institute is namedPink PPthis intense and difficult to reproduce sheer pink, has become a powerful fashion statement.

At the beginning of September, from landmark buildings, pop-up store projections to offline events, Valentino will present the Pink PP series with various surprise installations and special events, and launch a strong global promotion. The series of events in China will be set in fashion culture. Landmarks Anaya Gold Coast Community and Hong Kong Landmark.

Anaya Gold Coast Community is located in Qinhuangdao, China. It adheres to the unremitting pursuit of the true self, and carries a more inclusive and creative life with diversified spaces. From September 21st to the end of October, Valentino will join hands with Aranya to use the experimental Pink PP color to dialogue with the architectural space, presenting the otherworldly feeling of the pink world in an unusual way, creating a unique modern aesthetic style.

In addition to this, Valentino will hold a music party at BELOWGROUND at The Landmark, Hong Kong, China on September 16, inviting celebrities, fashionistas, social streamers and media to celebrate the official launch of the Pink PP collection.

In other countries around the world, Valentino will continue to present this topical series in a strong and direct way. By then, the facade of the Valentino boutique on Rue Saint-Honoré in Paris will be fully “pink”, pink buses and phone booths will also appear on the streets of London, and the city’s trendy neighborhoods will be rendered into a pink universe dominated by Pink PP. The window of the boutique and the interior space of the store will also be dominated by the overwhelming Pink PP, allowing customers to truly feel the distinctive materials and fabrics of the Valentino Pink PP series. In order to highlight the permanence of this pink, Valentino global limited stores and Valentino’s official website will provide Pink PP authenticity certificates, giving eternal value to the creation process of Pink PP series items.

In addition, a number of boutique department stores will also support the release of Valentino’s new series in September, including Milan fashion house Antonia, London high-end department store Selfridges, New York luxury department store Saks Fifth Avenue, trendy website Hypebeast, etc. The store will have a unique Pink PP device and an exclusive pink window. In addition to the special display, the store will feature a range of themed events for Pink PP: from the Valentino Pink PP club night at London’s Selfridges cinema, to a launch party in New York with Hypebeast in partnership with Valentino, celebrating the launch of the new collection with live DJ performances.

A number of internationally renowned nightclubs and fashion landmarks will also host exclusive parties to join the carnival of Valentino Pink PP collection. During the Venice Film Festival, Valentino will also cooperate with the fashion magazine “Vanity Fair” to shoot an exclusive fashion blockbuster at the B bar of the Bauer Hotel. In late September, Seoul Wave Art Center, a famous landmark building above the Han River in Seoul, will also officially open the prelude to the release of the Pink PP series with a pink yacht and a cruise party.

In addition to the laying out of offline activities, online creators in the fields of photography, art and video will also interpret Valentino’s exclusive color Pink PP from their own perspectives, bringing a new visual experience. Adhering to the tenet of inclusiveness as the center and interaction as the goal, the Pink PP online event will invite different communities to explore the world of Pink PP and discover the new meaning of pink.

The Valentino Pink PP collection is a powerful symbol of a cultural change in haute couture and a tribute to Valentino’s tradition of mastery of color. In the series of online and offline promotional activities, the unique Pink PP iconic color will gradually be integrated into the brand DNA, allowing viewers to explore the energy contained in the brand’s pink in more depth.