Valerie López Angle turns on the camera on her mobile just as she settles into the seat of her car.

Apologies for the delay. but he explains that “here in Miami everything is late, so they still hadn’t finished exposing at the event, but I left because we had arranged for the interview.”

His startup is called Angle. It is a Marketplace in which one can hire photographers, facing the task in multiple ways: by type of professional (by viewing their profile and portfolios, in addition to the platform’s own categorization, it is easy to know if they have experience in what will be required ); by geographical area, by hour value, and several etceteras.

Angle was born from her passion for photography, which Valerie was awakened to at the age of 15, in her native Cali. “I remember that I bought a camera with some money that my grandmother had left me. My older sister told me you’re crazy, how are you going to invest your money in that! But I already knew that I wanted to be a photographer.”

Valerie’s first great achievement with photography is being able to afford college here in Miami.

But shortly after walking he discovered that the market was crowded with professionals –and not so much– of photography, for which it was really cumbersome to hire someone to record a certain situation with his camera.

So he began to undertake by putting together a first website in which all his colleagues from the university appeared.

“It is that when you need a photographer you don’t know exactly who to call, because they appear everywhere, but there are no value references, it is not known how long it will take to give you the material, and even you are blindly trusting that until the last minute the professional is going to attend the event, but you are not sure of it”.

So Angle is the intermediary that guarantees an insurance that covers damages and non-conformities, and even goes out to resolve emergencies, in case a professional hired by the platform suffers an imponderable last minute.

By containing a robust database of Miami photographers, Angle guarantees the presence of the professional. But if the problem is so complex that they don’t have time to find a replacement, “well, it’s time to return the money, and we do it without any problems.”

Of course, because the client pays the photographer registered with Angle in advance, knowing, at the time of hiring him, how much he charges and with what criteria – including, of course, travel expenses and other details.

So far, the benefits of the platform economy, applied to the professional photography market.

Valerie, mother of a two-year-old boy, an entrepreneur in her early thirties, smiles and does not spare passion when telling about her project.

But then, just like that, while the lights of other vehicles change color on her face, and she adjusts her hair in a superhuman effort to concentrate on the conversation –it’s worth noting that she’s not driving, her car is parked in the middle of the Design District– the Holy Grail of small talk appears.

“Recently my mother, in Colombia, brings me a box with photos of my entire childhood, and she tells me that my father, who died while I was in her belly, used to hire photographers to portray different situations. Obviously the coincidence mobilized me and I confirmed that there was a very deep reason to carry out this venture.

Still pixelated, Valerie’s image shows a countenance that now glimmers in the light from outside the car from a few tears that pool on her eyelids. She takes one drink of water after another, gasps for air, looks up at the sky, out the window.

“I was able to learn about his life, and almost live it, thanks to the photographs he left (…) My father was an entrepreneur, he had businesses like nightclubs, for example, so he took artists to those places and took photos of them. But he also went to the photographers when he traveled with my mother and my older brothers, before I was born, and so now you see those beautiful photos with the stamp of the photography house on the back ”.

Valerie is convinced that the experiences that life brings with it are immortalized in these visual records. The value that photos have, for her, is almost infinite, because “one forgets the things they have experienced, and the photos are what remains of those moments.”

Today Angle is exploring adding videographers to the platform, given the growing demand for filming for business and social events. Within a few years, Valerie envisions that they will be able to cover the entire United States with a portfolio of professionals that will solve the problem of hiring the right photographer at the best price, with clear entry conditions.

The final reflections of the talk revolve around Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technologies in general, and their ability to replace human work.

Valerie shrugs and muses, “Tell me how, right now, an AI is going to record this entire event. In other words, what counts here is sensitivity, yours and mine, with which we see things and tell others about them. No technology can ever replace that.”

Welcome the enhancement of what is most human that we have, which is precisely our sensitivity to create and connect with each other thanks to our creations.

After all, the photo is an instant of an event that we are narrating. It is time to understand that this fuel is our essence, which feeds intelligence.

Thus, the thing about the machines hardly makes sense; and those who shrewdly capture imperceptible details or crucial facts in the History of Humanity –especially if they do so without neglecting beauty– will always have a place in society and culture.

*In memory of Gabriel Palumbo.