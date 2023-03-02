Continuing the design inspiration of the “Present Continuous” series, Valextra once again uses time as the axis to explore distinctive element styles. To suit a variety of everyday situations, Valextra reimagines classic styles with today’s new sophisticated colors and craftsmanship, emphasizing the beauty of simplicity and awakening vitality. The novel silhouette design echoes the daily needs and life structure that keep pace with the times. This series shows the response to boldness and gentleness, and pays tribute to restraint and publicity.

This season’s new products start with the classic urban craftsmanship – Iside handbags, conveying Milan’s unique calmness and strength, deep thinking and calmness, naturalness and casualness. The Iside Sketch handbag and the Iside Senses handbag feature 3D-effect printed colors and perforation technology, the Iside Golden Mesh handbag surprises with a complex construction design, and the classic Iside handbag combines twist locks with exquisite semi-precious stones.

The “Little Rabbit” bucket bag is specially designed for a comfortable weekend, bringing the body and mind into the urban courtyard full of cultural atmosphere on the day of rest, bringing unlimited visual and tactile enjoyment. The body of the bag is crafted from the brand’s signature Millepunte calfskin, and it comes in a series of vibrant new colors including Amalfi Lemon, Mint Green, Apple Green and Moss Green.

As a new bag type of the Valextra brand, the Milano handbag is the best choice for women in the workplace with exquisite cutting and sewing techniques. The body of the bag is made of new Valextra leather, which is derived from the brand’s iconic Millepunte calfskin. After careful consideration and precise redesign, it presents soft silhouette lines and a unique comfortable touch experience. Achieve the same feel while increasing the softness of the leather, inadvertently revealing a unique femininity. The new Milano handbag can easily store daily needs and keep valuables safely, reflecting the beauty of balance between strength and tranquility.

Lightweight and portable, the NoLo Messenger Bag is a classic choice for any social occasion. Whether it is a bustling cafe in the morning or a party in the evening, it can be easily controlled. This structurally designed handbag subtly integrates the past with the present. The twist lock design on the bag is inspired by the classic works of the brand in the 1950s. The overall appearance is elegant and the interior is full of space. The beauty of simplicity is sublimated to a new level. The high level of art creates infinite possibilities to show the charm of personal style without losing practicality.

Duetto bags are built to last, making them reliable companions for the moment and for the long haul. Since its inception, Valextra has been known for its geometric symmetry and refined proportions, and the structural lines of the Duetto bag are the perfect interpretation of this style. The exterior design is full of architectural beauty, which not only reveals the ancient etiquette style of Milan, but also dances with the current vigorous urban rhythm.

The Babila City Bag is all about play and fun. Soft lines and a comfortable and gentle shape make this handbag a coveted companion, whether it is a workday or a weekend. This season presents a new retro rose pink and nude pink, and launches Babila Micro and Babila Mini in two sizes. The compact bag has plenty of space inside, making it easy to match various scenes.

Introduced half a century ago, the Tric Trac wristlet was destined to become a Valextra icon. Adhering to the fashion attributes of the brand, it has been reconceived this season. Whether it is held lightly in the hand or appreciated in the heart, it continues to write a relaxed dialogue with people.

The 24/7 series adopts a new unified color scheme, which makes the brand’s iconic Millepunte calfskin more radiant no matter it is dawn or dusk. Deep denim blue, smoky blue, and cement gray evoke city morning light; Amalfi lemon, mint green, apple green, and moss green interpret the hustle and bustle of midday; nude pink, vintage rose pink, peach Black, golden brown and Havana brown depict romantic scenes at sunset.

The Valextra 24/7 collection is a wonderful interpretation of the essence and elegance of Milan, with an ingenious balance of functionality and sophistication, placing the most desirable objects at the center of life, integrated into the eternal flow of time.