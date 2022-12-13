Listen to the audio version of the article

«2022 for Valleverde ended in a very positive way: also thanks to an acquisition we recorded a turnover of more than 25 million euros, up from 14 million in 2021 and 17 million euros in 2019. It could have been even better given the results of the summer sales, when the desire to buy exploded, but the temperatures in October did not play in favor of the sales of the winter collections». Speaking is Elvio Silvagni, owner of the Silver1 group of Lugo (Ra) which in 2015 took over Valleverde, born in 1970, following the bankruptcy at auction (the founder Armando Arcangeli has just been sentenced in the first instance for fraudulent bankruptcy and other tax crimes, ndr).

The company from Coriano (Rn), historically linked to the comfortable footwear segment, for seven years now has started a transformation process – slowed down in part by Covid and the difficulties that followed the pandemic – which does not disregard comfort: «We continue to invest a lot in research and development and to patent new technologies: it’s the only thing that saves us from the competition from the Far East», says Silvagni. Among the patented Valleverde collections is the Valletex line characterized by a waterproof and breathable membrane inserted between the leather and the lining which protects from the wind and atmospheric agents.

The main market of the Romagna company – which owes 65% of its turnover to women’s footwear, but also produces accessories and men’s and children’s shoes, all Made in Europe in its own factories located between Italy and Romania – is Italy but Europe remains the market in which to invest in order to grow: «We have also started selling in Europe and in particular in France, Greece, Switzerland, Austria and Germany. The United States? A square too complicated for now ». On a commercial level, Valleverde relies on a capillary wholesale network. Exclusively physical: «We don’t have a virtual shop: we don’t believe in the digital sale of footwear because they have to be touched, worn. We therefore focused on a network of well-distributed multi-brand stores throughout Italy: more than 1,200 points of sale. The choice to be present with a purely physical sales network is also a way to protect our commercial partners». «We have no plans to open single-brand stores – he continues – because the multi-brand concept is more in line with our idea of ​​stimulating the customer as much as possible. In fact, in Lugo we have opened a 700 square meter multi-brand store with a balanced offer between our brands and products from other brands».

Meanwhile, Valleverde’s offer has distanced itself from the sole concept of comfort to meet a more demanding clientele in terms of style: «We have focused on more fashionable shoes than Valleverde in the past and young people aged 30-35 have shown interest in these new products – comments Silvagni -. Let’s hope they are more and more: in the last ten years sneakers have been at the top of consumers’ wish lists, but today perhaps we are seeing a return to the purchase of elegant products».