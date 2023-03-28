hello everyone! My name is Eiriya. The number of warm days has increased recently, and I can feel the warmth of spring.

Recently, I have been doing some running. I’m not always able to stick to what I’ve decided to do, and I don’t have the confidence to keep running every day, but I’m trying to go out little by little.

When I come back from running, I feel refreshed. If you don’t move your body and are in agony, you won’t be able to organize your thoughts, and you will only be able to see one thing from the same angle.

When I run, I often feel more relaxed with a wider perspective.

Feeling refreshed, and being grateful for the environment you are in, etc. I am facing myself while running. I want to take a closer look and discover many things.

Thank you for reading to the end.

