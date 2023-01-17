Van Cleef & Arpels

The poetic Lucky Animals series has added new members: Teddy Bear (Teddy Bear), Fox (Fox), Dachshund (Dachshund), Bichon Frisé (Bichon Frize) and Frog (Frog) new brooches, The perfect blend of decorative gemstones and soft mother-of-pearl complements the golden beaded trim for a glamorous sparkle. The lifelike shape fully demonstrates the family’s tradition of drawing infinite inspiration from the endless nature.

Lively and lovely companion

The Lucky Animals series was born in 2017 to pay tribute to nature, the precious source of inspiration for Van Cleef & Arpels, and to reproduce the abundance and abundance of nature with lively and moving animals. The shape of each brooch is lifelike, and the moving expression of the small animal is condensed on the brooch. The dark and deep onyx is inlaid in the position of the eyes, which reproduces the focused and flexible eyes of the small animal, which makes people happy and fascinated.

Each brooch is full of distinctive style and unique personality: the fox is a symbol of wit and intelligence, wearing a clear and shiny carnelian fur, always alert to his side. The frog leaps and hops, showing its full vitality. The cheerful and adventurous nature of the dachshund, and the playful and friendly personality of the bichon frize are all portrayed in detail. Finally, the gentle and lovely demeanor of the teddy bear makes people intoxicated in the soft, cute and childlike world.

Van Cleef & Arpels

Lucky AnimalsNew

Teddy-Bear-brooch-18K rose gold, white mother-of-pearl, onyx

Bichon-Frisé-brooch-18K yellow gold, gray mother-of-pearl,-white mother-of-pearl, onyx

Frog-brooch-18K gold, malachite, white mother-of-pearl,-onyx

Fox-brooch-18K gold, carnelian, white mother-of-pearl,-onyx

The Lucky Animals Collection

Turtle-brooch-18K gold, malachite,-white mother-of-pearl, onyx

Duck-brooch-18K gold, gray mother-of-pearl,-malachite, lapis lazuli, onyx

Cat – Brooch – 18K Gold, Obsidian, – Onyx

Panda-brooch-18K white gold, white mother-of-pearl,-onyx

Owl-brooch-18K gold, white mother-of-pearl,-gray mother-of-pearl, onyx

Pig-brooch-18K rose gold, obsidian, onyx

Horse-brooch-18K rose gold, carnelian, onyx

Squirrel-brooch-18K rose gold, carnelian, tiger’s eye, onyx

Dove-brooch-18K rose gold, white mother-of-pearl, onyx

Dog-brooch-18K gold, white mother-of-pearl,-onyx

Hummingbird-brooch-18K gold, malachite, lapis lazuli,-onyx

Rabbit-brooch-18K rose gold, obsidian,-white mother-of-pearl, onyx

Hedgehog-brooch-18K gold, gray mother-of-pearl,-tiger eye, onyx

Lion-brooch-18K gold, tiger’s eye, onyx





bright and vivid material

Van Cleef & Arpels, with more than a century of extraordinary attainments in high-end jewelry, carefully selects various materials to inject vitality and agility into every small animal in the animal kingdom. The decorative gemstones stand out for their vivid and uniform colours: carnelian with a shimmering orange-red hue transforms the fur of a dachshund; Bright eyes of animals.

The family’s gem experts also carefully select the best quality mother-of-pearl, which is flawless and beautiful, reflecting the brilliance; gray mother-of-pearl presents subtle rainbow-like color changes, and the two materials are integrated into one, creating a perfect combination for the Bichon Frize brooch. Feminine texture.

In addition, obsidian also sheds silvery white and reddish brown colors for the piglet and white rabbit brooches in the series. The duck is inlaid with lapis lazuli, while tiger’s eye complements the pig and lion figures.

Inlaid onyx for the Fox brooch

Exquisite gold and gemstone craftsmanship

The family’s exquisite craftsmanship is also reflected in the cutting process of gemstones and mother-of-pearl. Because the shape of the brooch is extremely small and delicate, it requires the careful handling of craftsmen. The carefully polished gold bead trim emits a soft and warm luster, carefully surrounding the outline of the animal brooch, adding a touch of moving light and shadow to the whole work. The paws, ears and muzzle of the new work are all cast in highly polished gold, and the eye-catching light flashes the lifelike and naive expression of the small animal.

Several color and material combinations are featured in the Lucky Animals collection, including white mother-of-pearl and carnelian for foxes, and malachite and lapis lazuli for hummingbirds. The mother-of-pearl inlay works interpret the colors of nature with poetic craftsmanship, pouring vivid and delicate charm into the panda brooch.

Pre-polishing retouching for the Dachshund brooch

Onyx inlay for the Frog brooch

Traditions cherished by the family

The Lucky Animals collection pays homage to the La Boutique collection with colorful and lively brooches. In 1954, the La Boutique series was born, adding to the Van Cleef & Arpels collection. It presents jewellery, which is more suitable for everyday wear, including a series of cute brooches called “light jewellery”, which show the playful and relaxed expression of small animals, which can be regarded as classic designs of the Maison. Over the years, the Maison has been inspired by American cartoons and has created countless works with elegant and cute animals as the theme. Through the mischievous postures, lively expressions and vivid names of small animals, such as Lion Ébouriffé (pine-haired lion), Chat Malicieux (Naughty Cat), Carnard Frondeur (Naughty Duckling) and Souris Curieuses (Curious Mice), etc., have touched countless pleasant and charming thoughts and associations.

Cover of the Van Cleef & Arpels La Boutique catalogue, 1966 Van Cleef & Arpels Archives © Publicis Conseil

Frog-Brooch, -1966-Year-Van-Cleef-&-Arpels-Collection

Dachshund-brooch,-1972-year-Van-Cleef-&-Arpels-Collection

The family has always cherished the rich and diverse animal world, using colorful materials to highlight the magical contrast of nature. Butterflies in enamelled gold or wood inlaid with mother-of-pearl, colorful birds of paradise, griffins and phoenixes are all masterpieces of this charming country. The themed high jewelry series launched in 2016 is the Maison’s first creation entirely on the theme of the animal kingdom, including more than 60 pairs of animal couples from Noah’s Ark (Noah’s Ark), guarded by three fantastic beasts. Today, the Lucky Animals series continues the family’s tradition of paying tribute to animal themes, presenting animal brooches suitable for everyday wear, turning them into gentle and precious companions.

Poodle-Brooch, -1952-Year-Van-Cleef-&-Arpels-Collection

Chick-in-shell-brooch, -1949-year-Van-Cleef-&-Arpels-Collection