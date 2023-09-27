Van Gogh, exotic journey among his books, prints and famous paintings

Listen to the audio version of the article

He is the painter of the legends and of the most used clichés among artists: Van Gogh mad, self-taught, far from the world and seduced only by the countryside. He, however, was a shy and highly cultured painter, he knew the Bible perfectly, he was the son of an evangelical pastor and he himself, before the desire to paint became absolute, had been a lay evangelist preacher; the love for knowledge and for his books accompanied him throughout his life.

Cultured painter

The exhibition “Vincent van Gogh. Cultured painter” aims to tell this unpublished side of the artist best known to the general public, loved by the history of art; curated by Francesco Poli with Mariella Guzzoni and Aurora Canepa, in collaboration with the Kröller-Müller Museum of Otterlo, the Netherlands, at the Mudec in Milan, until 28 January 2024 (24ORECultura catalogue).

The reader Van Gogh loved his time, he was attentive to the changes that had revolutionized his life, that of Theo, his brother, and of all his friends. In his letters he reveals his passion for reading: “Books, reality and art are one thing for me”.

Van Gogh, cultured painter on display at Mudec

Japonisme

There are around 40 works from the Dutch Museum, including the extraordinary studies of heads and figures for “The Potato Eaters”, and the drawings of seamstresses and gleaners from the Dutch phase; “Moulin de la Galette”, “Self-portrait”, “Interior of a restaurant”, “Still life with statuette and books”, from the Parisian years (1886-87); The exhibition itinerary is both chronological and thematic and offers a reflection on Van Gogh’s work, the relationship between his cultural, spiritual dimension and pictorial vision. He never visited Japan but was seduced by discovering Japanese prints of which he became an avid collector: refined and exotic landscapes, snow-capped mountains and delicately colored waterways, ephemeral women, men with decorated kimonos. These distant worlds animate his imagination, his drawings; for about years the artist drew tenaciously every day before arriving at the explosion of color.

Zola and Millet

Sensitive man, attentive and involved in the desperate conditions of the “poor people”, the dispossessed; Van Gogh, like Emile Zola the writer he loves, denounces in his art the inhuman conditions in which laborers are forced to live, the injustices that the poor suffer every day. In his library there also appears “History of the French Revolution” by Michelet, “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” by Beecher Stowe and then Dickens, Hugo, and Shakespeare. The confirmation of how many books the painter read is in the letters to Theo, the two brothers often read and commented on the same texts.

