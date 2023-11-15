Van Gogh on the Seine on display in Amsterdam

Listen to the audio version of the article

Vincent’s years spent in Asnières on the Seine, in excellent company, are at the center of the third exhibition organized by the Van Gogh Museum for its fiftieth anniversary.

After the exhibitions ‘Choosing Vincent’ which retraced the history of the Van Gogh family and ‘Van Gogh in Auvers’ on the last 70 days of the artist’s life, now comes the third and final chapter of the celebrations for the 50 years of life of the Dutch museum .

The exhibition ‘Van Gogh on the Seine’ has a dual purpose: to consider the artist’s relationship with his experiments and, consequently, to dispel the hard-to-die myth of the solitary painter excluded from the Parisian art scene. Van Gogh’s escape from Paris was in fact voluntary because, as he himself observed in a letter: “the union of extremes – the countryside as a whole and the bustle here [in città] – gives me new ideas.”

Asnières

Tired of living exclusively in the big metropolis, he decides to move to the countryside, making a careful choice between the various suburbs along the Seine, not the bucolic corners dear to the previous generation of impressionist artists but the social and aesthetic contrast of Asnières, a small village where, already in the mid-19th century, a center for coal and gas processing was born. This striking contrast between the intact beauty of nature, depicted in its fascinating changes of color linked to the seasons, and the attractiveness of modernity, was of great inspiration for the artist: iron bridges, trains, chimneys were often painted in the background of his paintings, giving a totally different depth to the quiet of rural life that is the protagonist of the close-ups. The contrast was also social: a long-distance dialogue between the rich Parisians portrayed in their hours of leisure and, not far away, men dealing with gigantic constructions, enormous bridges and the laying of new tracks, in short with progress which, as it advanced, created a new social class.

Georges Seurat, Paul Signac, Emile Bernard and Charles Angrand

But Vincent was not alone in Asnières: Georges Seurat, Paul Signac, Emile Bernard and Charles Angrand had already moved here, all looking for new places to transform into the subjects of their works.

If we cannot speak of a real collaboration, a dialogue was nevertheless born between the five artists, sometimes at a distance and sometimes of personal relationships, which saw them engaged in a phase of fruitful and enthusiastic experimentation. There are many exchanges: new styles are developed, different color palettes and innovative brushstrokes, moving from pointillism to cloisonnism and large surfaces without shades of divisionism. Precisely in preparation for the exhibition, the works created by Van Gogh in the surroundings of Asnières were for the studied for the first time as a group in its own right, comparing them with those of the other four artists and investigating the reason for the transfer and above all the influence that these places had on the evolution of the painting technique.

