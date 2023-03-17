Too much of a good thing, but damn good: Van Morrison interprets – the title Moving on Skiffle relatively obvious explanatory – 23 foreign compositions around the blues, R & B, country, folk, gospel or jazz in the appropriate genre mode.
Even if you could listen to the still fabulous voice of 77-year-old Van Morrison forever, and his musicians (including keyboardist Richard Dunn, guitarist Dave Keary, bassist Pete Hurley and drummer Colin Griffin, along with saxophonist/harmonica
Basically created a little too pleasingly, there is no real arc of suspense in the variable mass of a flow of great standards, which is why the progression can at some point switch to a benevolent, atmospheric passage, although actually not a failure (despite a few, perhaps too often heard, banal selected cover platitudes like I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry) is recorded.
But still: Morrison passionately appropriates these songs by Dave Van Ronk, Lead Belly, Hank Williams, Jimmie Rodgers, Elizabeth Cotton and others, interpreting them (perhaps not ultimately poignantly or overwhelmingly, but) with a timeless vintage charm and myself with The Skiffle Sessions–Live in Belfast as a yardstick, there are certainly more serious allegations than that those involved lost focus a little out of sheer nostalgia-free love for the game measure and goal (although this point thwarts the rounding up of the rating between the points).
