Following the previous exposure of the two English singles “Chill” and “It’s On”, Van Ness Wu Jianhao announced that he will release his first solo English album “Take A Ride” on July 22. The MV for “Take A Ride” with the same name is also Sync online! From the two previously released title songs, we can see Wu Jianhao’s ambition in music creation. In addition to writing and performing the lyrics and music by himself, he also covers the music production of the entire album. It is definitely the most watched in the European and American music circles in recent years One of the albums!

Take A Ride is an explorationVan Ness Wu JianhaoFor the creation album in the depths of his heart, Wu Jianhao set himself as a music traveler, and went around the world to absorb creative nutrients. He inspired different inspirations in British B&Bs, California seaside cottages, recording studios in London and the ancient city of Kyoto in Japan, and then brought them together. , which produced this album. Wu Jianhao said that when he is exposed to different music, he can better understand his most comfortable state when making music, so he named the album “Take A Ride” and invited the audience to embark on this incredible musical journey with him.

in the albumSong of the same name “Take A Ride”, was recruited to work together with Brian Lee, the behind-the-scenes driving force behind the American Billboard music chart. Brian Lee has written many hits such as “Let Me Love You” by Justin Bieber, “Havana” by Camila Cabello, and “Good Time” by Owl City and Carly Rae Jepsen. The collaboration with Wu Jianhao this time brings out the feeling of rock and roll that Brian Lee has never had before. The atmosphere of the whole song is like an American western movie. From the melody, the male protagonist’s desire for love can be heard. Wu Jianhao said: “This The song is to convey to love someone with all your strength, to express what you want to say in your heart, and to love someone with all your strength and all your soul.”

The MV for “Take A Ride” was produced by a well-known Hollywood action guidance team, which convened master-level experts such as kung fu, judo, and parkour, and a strong team escorted it. On the other hand, Wu Jianhao turned into a martial arts master, showing his skillful and neat martial arts movements, which made the audience’s blood boil. Coincidentally, Wu Jianhao also happened to meet Michelle Yeoh in Los Angeles. The two talked endlessly about the topic of martial arts. Wu Jianhao also started a week of intensive martial arts training for this purpose, studied and practiced various martial arts and boxing courses, and tried to fight with bare hands. Although he was slammed to the ground, he exclaimed: “The whole shooting process was very enjoyable and happy, everyone’s atmosphere and tacit understanding are very good, and I can complete this MV with my good buddies, and I don’t feel any pain at all! ” There is also a small Easter egg at the end of the MV, please continue to look forward to the surprise prepared by Van Ness and Wu Jianhao for everyone.

Further reading



