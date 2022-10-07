Home Entertainment Vandy The Pink Teams Up With Clarks For Bone-Shaped Wallabee Boots
Following the first appearance in a variety of color matching, Clarks Originals officially announced that the bone-shaped Wallabee boots by Virginia artist Vandy The Pink will be sold in the form of an official joint name and named “Skeleton Wallabee Cup Boot”.

The black and white color scheme that debuted this time is made of polished leather, and the edge of the barrel is decorated with flannel edging. In addition to the skull pattern on the instep, there are many more details, including the small flower label on the side. , and the triangle tag with the words Vandy The Pink, and finally complete the overall shape with a thick rubber outsole.

Since the shoes are hand-made by Vandy The Pink, the number is quite limited. This “Black Bottom White Bone” style was sold out as soon as it was released. Although it is still uncertain whether it will be replenished in the future, the artist also predicted that pink will be launched soon. Style, interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

