Vans Tokyo Design Collective Unveils Second Designer Series Inspired by 1990s Street Culture

Vans Tokyo Design Collective Announces Second Designer Series

Tokyo Design Collective (TDC), a special design team within Vans, is set to release its second designer series in collaboration with product design director Aki Tanabe. Following the success of the first series, which was a collaboration with Shinsuke Nakada, the former creative director of Beams, the second installment is set to be inspired by the Tokyo street culture and urban style of the 1990s.

The new collection will feature a range of functional shoes and clothing, all designed with Japanese aesthetics in mind. The shoes, which are being released for the first time as part of the TDC designer series, will feature the Sk8-Mid 83 DX as the basis for creative inspiration. Four different pairs of shoes will be available, each with a “building style” theme and available in light brown, black, gray, and dark green.

The shoes are constructed using a mix of materials, including waterproof oiled leather, nubuck, and Cordura® herringbone fabric, to enhance wear resistance while maintaining Vans’ classic silhouette. As for the clothing items, the collection will include jackets, hoodies, sweatshirts, and woven trousers, all made from Cordura® fabric. Each piece will feature unique design elements such as color blocks and hand-made “Vans” chain-stitch embroidery.

The second installment of the Vans TDC designer series is set to be officially released on January 1, 2024. Fans and enthusiasts of Vans and Japanese street style are encouraged to keep an eye on the brand’s major channels for updates and release information.