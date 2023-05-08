Vans x SOPHNET. Joint Series Officially Released | Hypebeast

Vans once again joined hands with the Japanese street culture brand SOPHNET. to launch a joint series, applying simple design and meticulous workmanship to the Old Skool 36 DX and Authentic 44 DX shoes in the Anaheim series, showing Tokyo’s modern lifestyle. The two parties selected rock ash, the representative color from Tokyo streets and buildings, and integrated different materials into the layered effect of each part of the shoe body. The traditional white outsole edge was replaced with dark gray, and the tongue label continued to use gray tones and carried Vans Logo and SOPHNET. Iconic scorpion graphic. In terms of material, the front and back of the Old Skool 36 DX shoe body and eyelets are specially made of suede, and the side stripes made of leather cross the canvas waist; the Authentic 44 DX is wrapped in high-ounce canvas fabric. It is particularly worth mentioning that this joint series of shoes all abandon the conventional waffle outsole, and apply the black and white printing intercepted from the Tokyo city scene to the translucent outsole.

The Vans x SOPHNET. joint series will be available on all Vans channels from May 12th. Interested readers may wish to pay attention.