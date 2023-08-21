VARG – Pagan Metallers Announce “Eternal Vigil”.

German pagan metal group VARG announce their new album Ewige Wacht, out October 13, 2023 via Napalm Records. First single “Immer Treu” + official music video now.



VARG, Germany’s top-class pagan metal band, are back stronger than ever with their new album Ewige Wacht, which will be released on October 13, 2023 via Napalm Records. With their last and most successful album to date,zeichen (2020, number 16 in the German album charts), VARG have placed the thematic and musical focus entirely on their pagan roots. On their brand new work, the wolves continue down this path, undeterred, honest, authentic and raw, thereby impressively manifesting their rebirth and their incomparable standing at the top of the scene!

In addition to Nordic mythology, the eighth studio album also conveys values ​​such as honesty and loyalty. VARG once again prove to be an invincible unit, as the first single and the opener Immer Treu prove. Already on first hearing it becomes clear how much singer Fylgja was involved in the entire album process this time. Their Valkyrie singing expands the band’s tonal spectrum and forms a perfectly harmonious contrast to Freki’s razor-sharp screams and growls.

Fylgja about “Always Faithful”:

“’Immer Treu’ is a song that stands for many things. For bravery, strength and loyalty. But he also underlines that hate based on different views, such as on religion, is absolutely bad and pointless. Ultimately we are all equal and should accept and respect each other. It represents the freedom to be what we want to be.”

Watch the official music video for “Immer Treu”

Songs like “Schildmaid”, “Fylgja” and “Eisenseite” symbolize the striking interaction between the two vocalists and the path that VARG have taken since “zeichen”. “Weltenfeind”, “Tyr” and “Hammer” sound like powerful anthems, uncompromisingly with mercilessly brute nagging and cutting riffs. The folky melodies in “Morgenrot” lead to the epic “Siegreiches Heer”, which sharpens the idea of ​​unity that runs like a red thread through Eternal Watch. The title track is the final climax, blending pagan themes, haunting melodies and the engaging power of wolves to conclude this outstanding sonic adventure that leads the German hordes into auspicious times.

Freki adds:

“Ewige Wacht is both our most emotional and our strongest album. It is a journey through Norse mythology, telling of ancient tales and the protection and preservation of the flame of our ancestors. Traditions and values ​​such as family, bravery and longing run like a red thread through the entire album. Uncompromising heaviness meets epic and sustaining melodies. Authentically produced raw and yet more powerful and powerful than ever. This album will pierce the hearts of our fans because it comes from deep within our hearts.”

Eternal Vigil tracklisting:

1. Always Faithful

2. Schildmaid

3. Enemy of the world

4. Accompany

5. Tyr

6. Járnsidasleið

7. Iron Side

8. Hammer

9. Morgenrot

10. Victorious Army

11. Eternal Vigil

VARG are undoubtedly a constant in the German pagan scene, which has been gathering fans all over the world for over 18 years of its existence, touring through Europe and North America and attracting their fan base through numerous gigs at Europe’s biggest festivals such as the Wacken Open Air, the Party.San and the Metalfest drives upwards. Even after all these years, Freki (vocals), Fylgja (vocals), Morkai (guitar) as well as recent additions Ulvar (guitar, bass) and Rohgarr (drums) still manage to offer their followers incomparable sonic surprises. The revitalized line-up with two highly talented and innovative musicians brings a breath of fresh air and leads VARG into a new chapter in the band’s history. Grown artistic maturity meets a unique feeling of connection between band and fans, which is reflected thematically in the new album. Eternal Watch tells of myths and legends from long forgotten times and transfers them to the here and now in the usual multifaceted pagan guise.

VARG live 2023:

Experience VARG 2023 live on stage, at their first appearance with a new line-up and a very special set at the Wolfzeit Festival, before they headline tour with their label mates NACHTBLUT and the folk metal band Sagenbringer on October 7th in Erfurt go.

24.-26.08.23 DE – Eisfeld / Wolfzeit Festival (only festival show this year + special set)

Wolfsfest Tour

w/ Nightblood & Lorebringer

07.10.23 DE – Erfurt / From Hell

20.10.23 DE – Frankfurt / Batschkapp

21.10.23 DE – Bochum / Matrix

27.10.23 DE – Nuremberg / Hirsch

28.10.23 DE – Munich / Backstage Work

10.11.23 DE – Stuttgart / LKA Longhorn

17.11.23 DE – Berlin / ORWOhaus

18.11.23 DE – Leipzig / Hellraiser

24.11.23 CH – Pratteln / Z7

25.11.23 AT – Vienna / SimmCity

RANGE:

Freki – Vocals

Accompaniment – ​​Vocals

Morkai – Guitars

Ulvar – Guitars, Bass

Rohgarr – Drums

Band-Links:

