The domestic dramas about sibling love that have appeared together in recent years have finally released another small hit-“It’s Just Love”. The Douban score of 8.3 and the popularity of discussions on social platforms all reflect its popularity.

In the past few years, it is not difficult to understand that the film and television theme of “Sister and Brother Love” can become a new screen phenomenon. When people in the real society start to talk about a few famous couples, especially when many women are excited and applauded for this “new trend”, this kind of offline enthusiasm is bound to be captured and presented by the film and television market.

Behind the frequent emergence of the theme of elder sister craze and sibling love, it is related to the fact that urban women are getting married later and later. It reflects women’s desire to have more control over their life, marriage and love, and intimate relationships. A rebellion against ageism, social stereotypes.

For example, “The Next Stop Is Happiness”, which has more than 1 billion views in 2020, begins with a precise cut from the pain point of “leftover women”. The 32-year-old He Fanxing (played by Song Qian) has been promoted to an administrator in the workplace, but in the so-called marriage market, he is picked and rejected by the blind date because of his age. Although the reality is very skinny, and the blind date market is full of trade-offs between conditions and interests, Ke Fanxing’s heart is still full of yearning for pure love—longing to have a pure love like a twenty-year-old. “The little rabbit in my heart is always jumping and longing for love.” This kind of setting obviously pokes the hearts of 30+ single sisters in reality.

However, what is interesting is that this real pain point is finally solved with a “surreal” formula given by the idol drama. The 32-year-old sister who doesn’t look particularly attractive, relying on her sister’s version of “Silly White Sweet”, easily gained the affectionate love of the 37-year-old domineering president and the 22-year-old rich second-generation younger brother at the same time. Leaving aside the age difference, the two dating candidates are both tall, rich and handsome, who are flocked to by women of the right age in reality-no matter which one you choose, it is very good. In the end, the elder sister overcame her inner uncertainty and insecurity, and chose the young younger brother who has almost 360 degrees of no dead ends. Yes, “The Next Stop Is Happiness” is the first domestic TV series that uses idol drama techniques to package “Sister and Dog Love” and became popular.

With the explosion of this drama, in the past two years, there have been idol dramas about sibling love such as “Sensible Life”, “We Who Can’t Love”, “Zhi Dao”, “The 28th Law of Love”, etc. But it didn’t gain a lot of popularity until this year’s “It’s Just Love”. In the genre of sister dog love, it does have some new variations, and it has received a lot of praise for it. Judging from its “change” and “unchanged” and the corresponding audience feedback, it can still capture some changes in women’s psychology of the times.

In the past two years, with the continuous popularization and strengthening of women’s independent consciousness and feminist concepts, more and more women have begun to adjust their “priority of life value”. . Even if it is not “making a living first and then finding love”, love will probably not be placed before “women’s independence”-Qiong Yao’s “love brain”, at least at the level of mainstream social values, is outdated. That’s why Liang You’an (played by Zhou Yutong)’s golden sentence “I can’t take on another person’s life” in the play aroused widespread resonance among female audiences. The “good love” in everyone’s mind is two independent individuals, attracting each other, nourishing each other, and growing together.

Another anti-routine in “It’s Just Love” and what is deeply loved by the audience is that the heroine Liang Youan’s character design is finally no longer the “silly, white and sweet” category used in love idol dramas. She has the calmness, rationality, and maturity that a 30+ sister should have, tempered by 10 years of work experience, instead of being constantly bullied by younger brothers like He Fanxing and Zhao Jiangyue (“We Can’t Love”, played by Jin Chen) The so-called feminine quality of “cuteness” is repeatedly emphasized. Only the elder sister who is “independent in life and independent in work” can truly break out of the routine of “the domineering president falls in love with me” in the choice of love and marriage, and the routine of her younger brother who is still a super rich second-generation warm man in the next year.

Why do so many female audiences like the two-way redemption of men and women and the setting of growing together in “It’s Just Love”? This is probably because, in reality, “dominant president” and “rich second generation” are hard to find. Everyone is more and more aware of its impracticality, and they want to see how ordinary sisters can cope with the difficulties in the workplace and marriage and love in ordinary life. Achieving broken shells and counterattacks – simply put, it is more convenient for ordinary female audiences to “self-substitute”.

However, once a TV series sets the color of “counterattack”, it will inevitably have a surreal interpretation. Starting from the predicament, although the male and female protagonists have experienced various setbacks, they have completed the “magnificent turn” at the speed of “opening up”. In less than two years, both of them successfully completed their careers. Transformation and successful transformation—the screen speed of solving pain points does not match the real speed at all.

The reason why the two-way love between the male and female protagonists can be generally recognized by female audiences is also because the relationship between men and women quickly moved towards a “double strong” situation, which is in line with the current popular concept of love: evenly matched, and meet at the top. Compared with the routine of “the domineering president falls in love with me”, this is of course an improvement, but you can also see that deep down in the hearts of mainstream female audiences, they still cannot accept the relationship between “strong women and weak men”.

Why do I think “It’s All About Love” is essentially an “idol drama” under the cloak of “realistic life style”? It is because of the eternal “surreal” formula in its plot-whether it is the setting of “two strong men meeting at the top”, or it is almost strictly following the template of “ideal male partner” most desired by women nowadays. host.

Song Sanchuan, the younger brother played by Wu Lei, although he seems to have a low starting point and has lived in an urban village in Shenzhen for a long time, is actually a “boy born with precious jade in his mouth”. of. He and Yuan Song played by Song Weilong in “The Next Stop Is Happiness” are almost the same type in terms of personality. After the growth is completed, it can be said that there are no dead ends at 360 degrees: not only has a young and beautiful body, but also a refreshing, clean and non-greasy, emotional Simple, kind, loyal, and warm and caring, knows how to cook when you are hot and cold, and loves and perseveres for the hesitant sister. Even if you know that your sister may not be able to have children, she does not hesitate at all, showing a completely Acceptance gives women a 100% sense of security. In short, Song Sanchuan has almost all the good qualities that a woman would want a male partner to have, and he can be called a “perfect partner”, especially in terms of romance and loyalty.

This cannot but be said to cater to and feed the psychology of contemporary urban women. Compared with Song Sanchuan, I am afraid that most of the boyfriends and husbands will be below the passing line in reality. After all, the essence of idol dramas is to sell hopes and fantasies to the target audience, and to be responsible for satisfying their reality of “what they want”.

Idol dramas are like love fairy tales, the story will only end with “they lived happily ever after”. Regardless of whether it is a sibling relationship or a non-sibling relationship, as long as it appears as an “idol drama”, it is destined to solve real problems in a romanticized and surreal way. The real challenges faced by siblings off-screen will not be discussed and presented seriously in idol dramas. At present, the mainstream themes of sister-brother love are almost all the settings of 30+ sisters and 20+ younger brothers. At this stage, sisters are not only attractive in appearance, but also have a “time difference” lead in terms of inner maturity compared with younger brothers. The story has not yet developed to the moment when sibling love really needs to face challenges. For example, the woman is in her 40s and 50s, while the man is only 30 or 40. The TV series has already had a happy ending. Even if these real challenges are involved and discussed in the play, the difficult solutions are easy.

In fact, no matter whether it is a sister-brother relationship or a non-sister-brother relationship idol drama, its core essence has never changed. It is to provide female audiences with romantic dreams, project their ideal male partner “should be like”, and then shape the “The appearance of ideal love” in their hearts. For a male protagonist like Song Sanchuan, the problem is not whether he is old or young, as long as he is of the right age, he is actually very attractive to women.

The reason why film and television dramas began to prefer the 10-year-old sibling relationship setting is not unrelated to the fact that it is very difficult for 30+ women to find upwards in reality. When looking downwards is more and more accepted, it will no longer become a special topic. , 30+ sister’s choice of partner will indeed be broadened. Therefore, although the current sister dog dramas are all created according to the routines of idol dramas, they still have their progressive significance and value in challenging the traditional concept of marriage and love.

However, there is no need to overestimate the love drama of idol dramas such as “It’s Just Love”. After all, it is just an entertainment consumer product “tailor-made” according to the tastes of mainstream audiences. At the expense of real love and the complexity of human nature. Even, it does not aim to provide an aesthetic and philosophical discussion and imagination about “ideal love” and “ideal partner”, because the perfect male model it constructs, romantic love, is actually revealing from the inside out. “Practicality” that meets real needs.

