Varied options to enjoy with the family

In the city of Neuquén you can always do many activities to enjoy with your family, partner or friends. But during the winter holidays all free municipal tourist services will double. Take guided tours the coastal walks, the walk to the viewpoints, the classic tourist bus, the Talero Tower, the former U 9 Prison and the Hiroki Peninsula are priceless and you can visit them more times in the morning and in the afternoon.

Until the 30th of this month, the new proposal Sabores de Invierno was added. The idea is that different gastronomic services offer a promotional winter dish, and it is then evaluated by consumers, according to reported a few days ago the Secretary of Tourism and Human Development, Diego Cayol.

They were also included in the tourist agenda two interesting experiences to learn in depth about the distillery and the tea. On the one hand tomorrow the Gin Tour, and on the 23rd an event will be held at The Vintage Teapot, which aims to spread the consumption of the infusion.

Emanuel Cusinier, from La Ribera Resto, said that the proposal for these holidays will be to highlight regional flavors, “We come to offer a gastronomy showing local products, that for those who stay in Neuquén or for those who arrive, join and enjoy ”, He said and told that among the protagonists is trout, pine mushrooms, red fruits “our proposal is focused on everything we work here.”

Cristina Brevi is an expert in tea and the creator The Vintage Teapot, for its part, commented that “the proposal is to spread the consumption of tea which is the second most consumed drink after water”.

The proposal It will take place on July 23 at 5:00 p.m. at 328 Caviahue Street. Activity begins with an informative talk about the origins of the tea, “and then there will be tasting and a sweet and savory pastry pairing. There will also be fun and recreational activities.

neuquén in carousel

The emblematic carousel of the Central Park spins every day from 3 to 5 pm for free.

Also within the framework of the winter holidays, Municipal Culture invites you to participate in a new meeting of the Cosmic Fair. It will take place on Saturday, July 22, on the esplanade of the Paraje Confluencia Museum (Independence and Malvinas Heroes). Those interested have time to register until Sunday, July 16 at https://www.neuquencapital.gov.ar/cultura/feria-cosmica.

All tourist activities are published on the website of the Municipality http://neuquencapital.gov.ar, on instagram turismo.neuquen.capital and on the Disfrutá Turismo Neuquén application.

Or you can approach the tourist information centers that are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., located on Avenida Olascoaga and railroad tracks, on the Neuquén-Cipolletti highway bridge, on Avenida Olascoaga and Democracia, and at the Neuquén Bus Terminal Station.





