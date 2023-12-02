Various Artists – The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

von Oliver

am 30. November 2023

in Soundtrack

Die Hunger Gamesseries has always attracted an illustrious cast of indie and mainstream stars for its soundtracks. For the prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes This spectrum now extends from Olivia Rodrigo to Billy Strings.

What at first glance may seem like a rather crude axis aimed at maximizing market reach, at second glance results in a surprisingly well-rounded whole that tastefully serves homogeneity. Producer Dave Cobb combines the material from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes finally to predominantly very reduced Appalachian folk, country and bluegrass gems, often limited to just voice and guitar, which develop an engagingly charismatic atmosphere with a pleasingly subversive effect, unspectacular and unobtrusive and actually authentic understatement beyond the blockbuster fireworks.

On the one hand, the record is based on numerous pieces, apart from a few imploring outbursts (such as in the acapella singing Nothing You Can Take From Me), which are reverently and calmly performed by leading actress Rachel Zegler (emotionally, sometimes perhaps a little too theatrically). such interpretations, the source material of which (apparently) already played a role in the previous (or chronologically speaking: sequel) films, and on the other hand from exclusive compositions.

Billy Strings‘ Cabin Songthe usual great standard that shows all the virtues of the virtuoso without becoming an in-house classic, has been known from live sets for a long time, the opener Can’t Catch Me Now by Olivia Rodrigo shows a reserved side of the former teen superstar, begins as a plucked introspective with bittersweet murmuring vocals, but then blossoms with orchestral drama at the end in a largely elegantly measured manner.

Further highlights in between (as expected) are provided by Molly Tuttle (Bury Me Beneath the Willow flirts with the drone and is reservedly symphonic), Bella White (the vulnerable one Burn Me Once shows attitude, no self-pity) and Charles Wesley Goodwin (who with Winter’s Come & Gone underlines why he’s a close friend of Zach Bryan), hence the soundtrack compilation The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes captures a really stylish and meaningful excursion into the anized realms of the genre.

﻿

